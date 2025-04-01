Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Tresidder Insurance Brokers


2025-04-01 05:01:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia-based Tresidder Insurance Brokers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tresidder Insurance Brokers provides property/casualty brokerage services to commercial and personal lines clients across Australia from offices in Victoria and Queensland with industry expertise in manufacturing, food and beverage, biotech and agriculture. Brad Tresidder, Dean O'Halloran and their team will become part of Gallagher's Australia specialty broking division.

"Tresidder Insurance Brokers is a highly regarded firm that will enhance our client-service capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Brad, Dean and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

MENAFN01042025003732001241ID1109379962

