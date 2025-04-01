Aventura Private Wealth Closes Aventura Space Fund 1, Raising $9.5 Million For Spacex-Focused SPV
Aventura Space Fund 1, LLC provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in SpaceX's ongoing innovation and expansion, as the company continues to redefine commercial spaceflight, satellite communications, and deep-space exploration.
This successful fundraise marks the first of many planned investment vehicles from Aventura Private Wealth, as the firm continues to identify and unlock high-value private equity opportunities for its sophisticated investor base.
About Aventura Private Wealth:
Aventura Private Wealth is an investment advisory firm offering wealth management advice, legacy and estate planning, business exit planning and access to private market opportunities. With a commitment to preserving and growing wealth across generations, Aventura Private Wealth partners with families, executives, and entrepreneurs to deliver tailored financial strategies.
Contact Person:
Patrick Simon - VP - Investments
[email protected]
305-740-1603
