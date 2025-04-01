Aventura Private Wealth Closes Aventura Space Fund 1, Raising $9.5 Million For Spacex-Focused SPV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This milestone reflects both the trust our clients place in Aventura Private Wealth and the extraordinary investor appetite for transformative businesses like SpaceX," said Shmuel Maya, Founder of Aventura Private Wealth. "We are proud to provide our clients with access to high-growth private market opportunities that align with their long-term investment objectives."

Aventura Space Fund 1, LLC provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in SpaceX's ongoing innovation and expansion, as the company continues to redefine commercial spaceflight, satellite communications, and deep-space exploration.

This successful fundraise marks the first of many planned investment vehicles from Aventura Private Wealth, as the firm continues to identify and unlock high-value private equity opportunities for its sophisticated investor base.

For more information on Aventura Private Wealth and future investment opportunities, visit

About Aventura Private Wealth:

Aventura Private Wealth is an investment advisory firm offering wealth management advice, legacy and estate planning, business exit planning and access to private market opportunities. With a commitment to preserving and growing wealth across generations, Aventura Private Wealth partners with families, executives, and entrepreneurs to deliver tailored financial strategies.

Contact Person:

Patrick Simon - VP - Investments

[email protected]

305-740-1603

SOURCE Aventura Private Wealth