5E Advanced Materials To Present At The 15Th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HESPERIA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX: 5EA), a boron and lithium company with U.S. government Critical Infrastructure designation for its 5E Boron Americas (Fort Cady) Complex, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Paul Weibel will be presenting at the 15Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on April 9 - 10, 2025, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. Management will also host one-on-one and group meetings with interested investors who are registered to attend the event.

Access the live webcast of the company's presentation on April 10 at 3:00 PM EDT here:

A link to the associated materials for the event can also be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at .

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of boron specialty and advanced materials, complemented by lithium co-product production. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, food and domestic security. Boron and lithium products will target applications in the fields of electric transportation, clean energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind power, fertilizers, and domestic security. The business strategy and objectives are to develop capabilities ranging from upstream extraction and product sales of boric acid, lithium carbonate and potentially other co-products, to downstream boron advanced material processing and development. The business is based on our large domestic boron and lithium resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

