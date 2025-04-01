Innomotics And Danfoss Drives Strengthen Partnership To Deliver Comprehensive Motor And Drive Solutions

HANOVER, Germany, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innomotics GmbH, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems and Danfoss Drives A/S, a global leader in low-voltage drives, are pleased to announce the next phase of their strategic, non-exclusive partnership. This was announced at the Hannover Messe today where Michael Reichle, Innomotics CEO, Mika Kulju, President of Danfoss Drives, attended the Innomotics booth.

This collaboration is designed to meet the growing demand for comprehensive motor and drive solutions, ensuring customers receive high-quality, efficient, and compatible products.

By joining forces, Innomotics and Danfoss offer customers the flexibility to bundle low-voltage motors from Innomotics with Danfoss low-voltage drives in a seamless package. This approach is particularly beneficial for customers seeking a specific combined motor and drive solution as part of a delivery or project.

While both companies are aligning their go-to-market strategies for common customer approaches, they continue to provide separate quotes for its respective products, ensuring transparency and flexibility for customers. Additionally, both companies remain committed to brand independence, ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose the best motor-drive combination for their needs.

Michael Reichle, Innomotics CEO: "The strategic partnership with Danfoss Drives allows us to further extend our offering. Many of our customers require very specific motor and drive combinations with the highest standards of reliability and efficiency. This applies in particular to fast-growing sectors such as the water industry. By combining our strengths, we can increase the competitiveness of both brands and conquer new markets.

Mika Kulju, President of Danfoss Drives: "We are excited to take this next step in our collaboration with Innomotics. By offering tailored motor and drive packages, we are delivering competitive, efficient, and convenient solutions that directly benefit our customers. Our goal is to provide the best possible solutions while giving customers the flexibility to select the right motor-drive pairing."

Contact:

Innomotics GmbH

Dario Artico

Mobile: +49 1525 8144721; E-Mail: [email protected]

Danfoss A/S

Jonas Bech Andersen

Mobile: +45 22453477; E-Mail: [email protected]

About Innomotics

Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow.

Innomotics GmbH is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market.

Follow us on LinkedIn: .

For more information, visit .

About Danfoss

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 42,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.



SOURCE Innomotics

