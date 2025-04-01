Volcan De Mi Tierra Secures Three Coveted Gold Medals At The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2025

Top Critics Validate Brand's Uncompromising Craftsmanship on Global Stage

JALISCO, Mexico, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcan de mi Tierra , the family-owned luxury Tequila brand founded as a joint venture between Mexico's esteemed Gallardo family and global luxury leader Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is proud to announce its remarkable success at The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2025, where it secured three coveted Gold Medals.

This prestigious triple recognition from one of the spirits world's most respected judging competitions underscores Volcan's uncompromising commitment to excellence at all levels of production, its unwavering fidelity to Tequila's heritage, and its increasingly rapid ascent into position as a globally admired benchmark brand for the category.

Animated by the simple, inarguable premise that "Tequila should taste like Tequila," Volcan's production process integrates strict adherence to traditional practices. From its merciless agave selection criteria, to its intricate blending of highland and lowland terroirs, to its lavishly high standards of barrel selection, Volcan pursues the nobility of truth-in-craft through even the most unfathomably minute details - none of which have been lost on the world's top Tequila critics.

Competing against 129 entries from 42 brands worldwide at The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters 2025, Volcan distinguished itself in an exceedingly and uncommonly competitive field, earning Gold Medals in the following categories:



Ultra-Premium Blanco (£40+) – Volcán de mi Tierra Blanco

Ultra-Premium Reposado (£46+) – Volcán de mi Tierra Reposado Ultra-Premium Extra Añejo (£55+) – Volcán de mi Tierra XA

"These awards showcase the consistency across our entire portfolio, and we're honored by the recognition," said CEO and Co-Founder Santiago Cortina Gallardo . "To receive not one, but three Gold Medals reaffirms our dedication to producing Tequila of uncompromising quality, honoring both the land that shapes us, and the traditions that define us."

With this latest achievement, Volcan continues to solidify its position on the global stage as the leading reference brand of Tequila's ultra-premium segment - proving once again that true authenticity, traditional elegance, and obsessive attention to detail make all the difference. Because Tequila should taste like Tequila, after all.

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila, and housing its unique production capabilities and techniques to uncompromisingly craft luxury tequila.

SOURCE Volcan de mi Tierra

