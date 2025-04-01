(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

1 April 2025 at 22:30 EEST Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 01.04.2025 Espoo, Finland – On 1 April 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* XHEL 2,069,501 4.99 CEUX 1,600,000 4.99 BATE - - AQEU 146,720 4.99 TQEX 126,006 4.99 Total 3,942,227 4.99

* Rounded to two decimals

On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia's Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 1 April 2025 was EUR 19,664,222. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 217,502,511 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: ...

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email:

Attachment

Daily Report 2025-04-01