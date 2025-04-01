Nymobile Launches Nationwide Wireless With Personalized Phone Numbers Starting At $5, Powered By T-Mobile's 5G Network

For just $5/month , customers can claim standout numbers - from iconic New York area codes like 212, 718, and 917 to unique national combinations like 305-305-TANS or 234-500-5678 . With a deep inventory across all 50 states, the platform offers a wide range of vanity numbers, repeating digits , and brand-friendly options .

"New York Mobile is bringing fresh energy to the wireless space," said Dan Thygesen, SVP of Product, Partnerships & Growth at T-Mobile and head of Wholesale & Innovation. "Their creative approach to personalization and user experience aligns perfectly with what modern wireless customers are looking for."

At the core of this offering is the company's "Your Number, Your Identity" initiative-a novel approach that connects personal or business identity with communication. From names and birthdays to catchphrases and industry-specific keywords, New York Mobile empowers users to claim numbers that are both memorable and functional.

In a recent interview on The Boon of Wireless podcast, Gio Perone , co-founder of New York Mobile, discussed the company's innovative approach to wireless services. He highlighted how New York Mobile empowers customers by offering personalized number selection tools, instant eSIM activation, and affordable service on T-Mobile's 5G network. Perone emphasized that a phone number is more than just digits-it's part of your digital identity.

Jon Horovitz , host of The Boon of Wireless podcast and chief advisor to New York Mobile, remarked, "The MVNO space is all about companies looking to differentiate themselves in underserved segments of the market, and New York Mobile is doing that in a big way. The ability for customization with access to numbers like Double-Doubles is a game-changer. Businesses and individuals having the ability to select numbers that are not only easy to remember but also connect them to industries, areas, and keywords is something that is as unique and exciting in the space as I can remember."

New York Mobile is live now. Users can explore numbers, sign up, and activate wireless service in minutes at nymobile .

About New York Mobile

New York Mobile (NYMobile) is redefining mobile identity with a personalization-first wireless experience. Powered by T-Mobile's 5G and exclusive telecom partnerships, NYM is the go-to platform for custom phone numbers nationwide.

