USA PICKLEBALL ANNOUNCES SAN DIEGO AS 2025 BIOFREEZE USA PICKLEBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS LOCATION

PHOENIX, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body, announced today that the 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will take place at Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California, Nov. 15-23.

"As the pinnacle tournament in our sport, the 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships in San Diego will feature elite-level competition, with only the most skilled players qualifying to participate in this prestigious tournament. The Barnes Tennis Center will provide an exceptional backdrop, offering a dynamic atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike," said USA Pickleball CEO Mike Nealy. "This year marks the 17th year of this tournament, and as the longest-standing and only National Championships in Pickleball, we are committed to enhancing the experience for all involved while continuing to deliver a world-class event. We are thrilled to honor the passion and talent within the pickleball community in San Diego."

Barnes Tennis Center is located just five miles from San Diego International Airport and less than fifteen minutes from downtown. San Diego is the ultimate destination for this year's Nationals. Boasting over 70 miles of coastline, Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, and many family-friendly attractions, off the court, there is plenty for participants and spectators of all ages to enjoy between matches. Ranked among the nation's Top 10 cities for dining, San Diego offers something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships to Barnes Tennis Center in 2025," said Barnes Tennis Center COO Jesse Steinberg. "This is an incredible opportunity for San Diego to shine as a premier destination for the sport, and we can't wait for players and fans from across the country to experience everything our city has to offer. With our award-winning facility, we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for both athletes and visitors, making this a truly memorable event in America's Finest City."

The 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will build on the success of the 2024 tournament, which drew over 2,600 athletes from 47 states and 13 countries, along with more than 10,000 spectators. Last year's event generated an estimated $3.6 million in economic impact for the host city of Mesa, Arizona. This year's Nationals will also feature community initiatives through USA Pickleball's charitable arm, USA Pickleball Serves, with more details on specific events to follow.

"We are excited that the great team at USA Pickleball has chosen San Diego and the Barnes Tennis Center as the site for the 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships," said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego. "We can't wait to roll out the red carpet for pickleball players from all around the country who will be filling hotel rooms and making an impact on this beautiful city. They will most assuredly have a wonderful experience here in San Diego."

USA Pickleball is excited to welcome back QVC as the Exclusive Retail and Broadcast Partner for the 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. Additionally, fans can watch all the action on QVC+ and HSN+, the official streaming destination, providing fans with unparalleled access to this year's Nationals in San Diego.

More information on the 2025 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, including registration, will be announced in the coming weeks. Be sure to follow USA Pickleball on social media and visit the Nationals website for updates.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules, and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

