Rice Launches AI Venture Accelerator To Fuel Industry Innovation In Collaboration With Google Public Sector

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Rice AI Venture Accelerator in partnership with Google Public Sector," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "This collaboration builds on Rice's decades-long history of innovation and aligns perfectly with our mission to transform breakthrough research into real-world impact. Through RAVA, we are creating an ecosystem where industry leaders can access the next generation of AI-driven solutions."

The AI accelerator is led by Rice Nexus , the university's innovation hub located in Houston's Ion District . RAVA partners will have exclusive access to Google Public Sector's leadership in AI and machine learning research, cloud computing and AI-focused sandbox services.

Google Cloud will provide the necessary technology to help AI startups build minimum viable products rapidly and scale those solutions for deployment across industries. This will include leading-industry technology around cybersecurity, AI-optimized infrastructure and valuable datasets. In addition, partners will benefit from Rice's top AI researchers, who bring expertise from the Ken Kennedy Institute and the Houston innovation ecosystem.

"Google Public Sector is proud to partner with a leading institution like Rice University to launch the Rice AI Venture Accelerator," said Reymund Dumlao, director of state and local government and education at Google Public Sector. "By providing access to Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI, secure cloud infrastructure and expertise, we're enabling the next generation of AI pioneers to develop solutions that address critical challenges across industries and within the public sector. This unique partnership between education and industry will give participants access to cutting-edge research, leading technologists, specialized resources and a collaborative academic ecosystem, fostering an environment for rapid innovation and growth."

RAVA will also collaborate with non sibi ventures , a venture capital firm that specializes in identifying and selecting high-potential early stage startups to further enhance the program's value.

While Rice Nexus - a state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot innovation hub - will serve as the physical hub, RAVA will extend its support to AI startups from across the U.S., enabling them to develop solutions for industry and public sector challenges. This aligns with Rice's broader strategic plan, Momentous , which prioritizes leadership in responsible AI, computing and disruptive technologies.

"By leveraging the vast resources and leadership of Google Public Public Sector from AI research, cloud service and the AI-focused Rapid Innovation Team, we will provide RAVA partners access to unparalleled technology," said Paul Cherukuri, vice president for innovation at Rice. "This partnership is poised to accelerate the commercialization and real-world impact of AI solutions in ways that were previously unimaginable."

Under the leadership of Sanjoy Paul, an AI expert and entrepreneur, the Nexus aims to be a key driver for innovation across multiple industries including biotech, energy, climate and health care.

"This hub enables AI startups to go beyond building minimum viable products that meet industry privacy standards by utilizing the latest AI technologies from Google Cloud," said Sanjoy Paul, executive director of Rice Nexus. "Our goal is to maximize the return on investment for our corporate partners, driving meaningful innovation that will have lasting impact on their industries."

RAVA represents the next step in Rice's commitment to innovation, advancing AI research and supporting the growth of the Houston innovation ecosystem. The program will provide crucial resources to ensure that AI solutions are not only developed but also deployed at scale, changing industries and advancing technology globally, university officials said.

