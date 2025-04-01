MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi: Strengthening Our Analytical Business to Solve Social Issues with Our Core Technologies

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") is strengthening its analytical businessthrough integrating and jointly operating its Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Ltd. ("Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science") and Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech Science") businesses.

As of April 1, 2025, Hitachi High-Tech Science will become Hitachi High-Tech Analysis Corporation as part of this re-structure.

By integrating the core technologies of both companies, we will be better equipped to address the increasingly complex processes involved in developing, manufacturing, and inspecting materials that our customers encounter. Bringing together X-ray fluorescence (XRF), optical emission spectroscopy (OES), laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), thermal analysis (TA), liquid chromatography and spectrophotometers from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science and Hitachi High-Tech Science will facilitate the development of new, innovative solutions.

Initiatives to create a safe and secure society, and reducing environmental impact are becoming increasingly important across a wide range of business fields including healthcare, semiconductors and electronic components, and batteries. The analytical division and beam technology division, which includes electron microscopes, are key to supportingHitachi High- Tech Group's Core Technology Solutions business. The Core Technology Solutions division leverages its expertise in Observation, Measurement, and Analysis to offer specialized solutions for measurement and inspection. These solutions support the R&D, manufacturing, and quality control processes, helping to address both customer and societal challenges.

Whilst manufacturing processes are becoming more complex, waste reduction, circular economy and preservation of raw materials are key to a more sustainable, global industry.

Hitachi High-Tech Group will use the“Power of Knowledge” it possesses to know accurately and leveraging deepunderstandings the genuine issues of society and customers, and we will contribute to create a sustainable society by solving these issues.

About Hitachi High-Tech Science

Hitachi High-Tech Science supports a wide range of R&D and quality control operations through the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of various analytical instruments for physical property analysis (thermal analysis,spectroscopy), elemental analysis (X-ray fluorescence, ICP, atomic absorption) and organic analysis (liquid chromatographs), along with the sale of related parts and consumables.

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, with locations in the UK, Germany, Finland and China, specializes in a widerange of connect materials analysis products and services for use in the lab or in-field. Our advanced, cutting-edge XRF,LIBS and OES solutions enable fast, accurate decisions during the production process whether they relate to raw material sourcing, quality control, end of life disposal or recycling.

