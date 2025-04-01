Cymbiotika Ranks No. 10 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From 2022 to 2024, Cymbiotika experienced a remarkable-a testament to its sustained upward momentum. This continued growth highlights the brand's unwavering dedication to excellence, relentless innovation, and the deep trust it has cultivated with its customers.

"This honor is a testament to our relentless pursuit of creating the highest quality health products and building a brand that truly resonates with today's wellness-conscious consumer," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Moving up from No. 31 to No. 10 in just one year is more than a milestone-it's a reflection of the incredible dedication of our team and the support of our loyal customers."

Inc.'s annual regional rankings spotlight the most dynamic private companies in key regions of the U.S. The Pacific list includes businesses from California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Hawaii, recognizing those with the most robust revenue growth over a two-year period.

Cymbiotika's holistic approach to wellness-fusing science, sustainability, and bioavailability-has propelled the brand into the spotlight as a trusted leader in the health supplement space. As it continues to scale, the company remains committed to delivering transformative products that empower individuals to take control of their health.

At Cymbiotika, we believe that wellness starts with trust. That's why we're committed to creating supplements that are not only effective but also transparent. From the moment you pick up one of our products, you'll know exactly what's inside-no hidden ingredients, no confusing labels. We take pride in using only the highest-quality ingredients, carefully sourced and backed by science, to ensure you're getting the best of nature and innovation in every supplement.

