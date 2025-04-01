Bybit Web3 Announces Streamlining Of Offerings To Enhance User Experience

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of cryptocurrency exchange Bybit , is refining its product roadmap to better serve its users. As part of this strategic initiative, Bybit Web3 will discontinue operations for its NFT Marketplace, Inscription Marketplace, and IDO product pages, effective April 8, 2025, at 16:00 (UTC).

This adjustment aligns with Bybit Web3's commitment to optimizing its ecosystem and delivering a more seamless experience for its users. The decision follows a comprehensive review of user needs and market trends to ensure Bybit Web3 remains at the forefront of blockchain adoption.

Guidance for Asset Management

To ensure a smooth transition, users are advised to take the necessary steps to manage their assets before the discontinuation date. The following platforms are recommended for checking or trading NFT assets:

NFT Marketplace



ETH Chain: OpenSea, Blur, Magic Eden Mantle Chain: Element Marketplace, Mintle

Inscription Marketplace



Unisat Magic Eden

IDO Participation

For IDO participants with airdropped tokens in Bybit Web3 Cloud Wallets, it is recommended by the team to transfer tokens to Bybit Web3 seed phrase wallets or private key wallets.

Emily Bao, Head of Web3 at Bybit , added: "Bybit Web3 is evolving to focus on core innovations that bring the most value to our users. This strategic refinement allows us to enhance the overall user experience while concentrating on the next generation of blockchain-powered solutions."

Bybit remains committed to its vision of fostering Web3 adoption through continuous improvements and innovation. For more information, users can visit the announcement page.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 60 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

