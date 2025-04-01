Inc. Names FINBOA To 2025 Southwest Region List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FINBOA Ranks 27th in Southwest

HOUSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., an innovator in process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 27 on Inc. Regionals Southwest 2025 list. This prestigious recognition highlights FINBOA's rapid growth and increasing impact in helping banks and credit unions streamline compliance and dispute management through intelligent automation.

"We are honored to be named in the top 30 of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Regionals," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "Our growth reflects the increasing demand for process automation that improves efficiency, compliance, and the customer experience for our clients. We're grateful to the hundreds of clients and our team members who continue to drive our success."

Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, revealed that FINBOA is No. 27 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals Southwest 2025 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at .

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to financial institutions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, along with companion product, FINBOA BI Disputes. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

In 2024, FINBOA received industry accolades including the US FinTech Awards 2024: Banking Tech of the Year, PayTech USA Award: Tech of the Future, Finovate Award finalist, Jack Henry Associates' Cobalt Integrator's Award and selection for the ICBA ThinkTech Accelerator's program; as well as being named to the INC 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. businesses.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help hundreds of financial institutions and service providers nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

