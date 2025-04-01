From Corporate Strategy To Global Policy: The New Book The Courage To Continue Explores The Rationale For Corporate Sustainability In Support Of President Trump's Whole-Of-Government National Security Agenda

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Like many, I have felt frustrated by the inability to have meaningful, non-partisan debate on key questions that underscore the future of the U.S. economy and business success," said Telesto Strategy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alex Kruzel . "I wrote The Courage to Continue to create a middle ground stripped of overly polarized politics, emotional platitudes, and automatic judgement of the 'other' side found in corporate environmental sustainability discussions."

This must-read book equips corporate board members, business executives, sustainability leaders, and policymakers with a fresh approach to building common ground for robust, technical analysis. It also provides colleges and universities with undergraduate and/or graduate sustainability degree programs with a ready-made curriculum and powerful learning tool for tomorrow's leaders.

Book Launch Details:



Publication Date: April 1, 2025

Author: Alex Kruzel , Founder and CEO of Telesto Strategy

Book Launch Event and Signing: Securing a Sustainable Future in a Polarized Era , April 10, 2025, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Availability: Amazon, Audible

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs will be hosting an in-person and livestream fireside chat and book signing featuring author Alex Kruzel , where she will share how her deep experience in geopolitics and business strategy consulting, and her desire to leave the world a better place for her daughter, inspired her to write The Courage to Continue: Stay the Course on Sustainability to Secure Our Future . Attendees will be able to engage in a non-partisan, technocratic debate with Kruzel and thought leaders from business and government to unpack the key pillars of the book.

For more information on The Courage to Continue , to schedule an interview with the author(s), or to request a review copy, please contact:

Telesto Strategy

Simba Mariwande

[email protected]

About the Author

Alex Kruzel is an author, entrepreneur, business advisor, and CEO & Founder of Telesto Strategy , a Chicago-based management consulting firm.

Her recent book, The Courage to Continue: Stay the Course on Sustainability to Secure our Future, explores how businesses can integrate sustainability into risk management as well as align environmental security with national security priorities.

Over the course of her career, Alex has advised Fortune 500 and public sector clients in industries ranging from technology and retail to manufacturing and energy. Committed to service, Alex volunteered in the Peace Corps in Southern Africa and serves as a board member of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs . As a mother, Alex is inspired by the inherent curiosity of children and reminded of the need for generational thinking.

About Telesto Strategy

Telesto Strategy equips private and public sector leaders with focused advisory and AI-powered solutions to navigate the essential macro-trends of our time – the restructuring of global supply chains, energy transition, business sustainability and circularity, ESG disclosures, and climate risks. For more information, visit .

