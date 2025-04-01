American Trust Investment Services Serves As Sole Underwriter For Energys Group Ltd IPO

IPO Launch Marks U.S. Market Debut for Leading UK-Based Energy Efficiency Company

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) today announced the successful initial public offering (IPO) and Nasdaq listing of Energys Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ENGS ), for which ATIS served as the sole underwriter.

Energys Group Ltd is a UK-based provider of energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions for the built environment. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a diverse range of energy-saving technologies, renewable energy products, and its proprietary LED lighting systems, helping organizations reduce carbon emissions and accelerate their progress toward net-zero goals.

The IPO consisted of 2,250,000 shares of common stock priced at $4.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of $10,125,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Energys Group Ltd intends to use the net proceeds for system enhancements, expansion of service offerings, sales and distribution channels, talent development and retention, working capital, and other general corporate purposes, as outlined in its prospectus.

"We're proud to welcome Energys Group Ltd to the public markets," said James F. Dever, CEO of ATIS. "Their mission to transform energy efficiency in the built environment is both timely and globally relevant. This IPO will enable them to broaden their impact while building long-term value."

This offering reflects ATIS's continued leadership in cross-border transactions and high-growth market sectors.

"At ATIS, we take pride in guiding dynamic companies through pivotal moments like this," said Ian E. Lippy, Chief Operating Officer of ATIS. "Energys Group Ltd is a strong example of how innovation and sustainability can drive investor interest, and we're excited to be part of their next chapter."

About American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is a leading investment banking and financial services firm, providing tailored capital markets solutions for emerging and established companies. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices nationwide, ATIS offers a full suite of investment banking, brokerage, and advisory services. The firm has built a strong reputation for guiding businesses through complex financial transactions with a focus on integrity, expertise, and client success.

