Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. For Data Breach


2025-04-01 12:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for data breach. On April 1st, 2025, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. The details of the breach are currently under investigation.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Other sensitive information

Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. offers a full range of accounting, tax, wealth management and business advisory services.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm's website .

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560

CONTACT: Contact Federman & Sherwood ...

MENAFN01042025004107003653ID1109379097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search