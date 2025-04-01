Phorcys Capital Partners Acquires Hunt Trace Senior Living, Expanding Senior Living Exposure To Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phorcys Capital Partners, LLC (“Phorcys”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hunt Trace Senior Living (“Hunt Trace”), a 114-unit assisted living community located just west of Orlando in Clermont, Florida. The community was acquired through a court-appointed receivership sale for an undisclosed amount.

“Hunt Trace represented a compelling opportunity to acquire a stabilized asset at a level well below replacement in a high-growth Florida market,” said Vasileios Sfyris, Managing Partner at Phorcys.“We are excited to partner with Impact Senior Living to improve upon the already excellent care and comfort offered at the community.”

Originally built in 2002 and expanded in 2014, Hunt Trace sits on six acres and includes both assisted living and memory care services. The community maintains a strong reputation within the market, recently winning a“Best of 2025” award from the South Lake Chamber of Commerce. Phorcys Capital Partners plans to invest approximately $1.5 million in the community over the next year to modernize the plant.









“Phorcys Capital Partners brings a strong vision and an ownership mindset that truly supports long-term operational success,” said Andrew Hendry, Vice President of Operations for Impact Senior Living.“At Hunt Trace, that translates into a collaborative environment where innovation and resident satisfaction remain top priorities.”

Hunt Trace Senior Living is the latest addition to Phorcys's growing senior housing platform, which has now invested over $125 million in the sector. Phorcys anticipates additional acquisitions this year through its unique sourcing platform to acquire senior living assets at an attractive basis.

“We continue to see significant opportunity in the senior housing space,” added Sfyris.“The promising tailwinds in the sector should allow us to generate very attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors for the foreseeable future.”

About Phorcys Capital Partners

Phorcys is an alternative asset manager, with a focus on investing in distressed municipal bonds and/or acquiring the underlying assets secured by municipal bonds. Phorcys strategically invests in a diverse range of sectors, including senior living, multifamily housing, student housing, and hospitality. Since its inception, the firm has invested approximately $425 million across all sectors.

