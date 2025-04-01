ZL Technologies And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Unstructured Data Management Solutions To Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powerful Information Governance Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

MILPITAS, Calif. and RESTON, Va., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies , the leader in harnessing unstructured data for strategic advantage, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ZL Tech's reseller, making the company's platform for managing, wrangling and channeling data for AI and analytics available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft reflects growing demand from Government agencies to harness one of its most strategic assets: unstructured data,” said Kon Leong, CEO and Co-Founder of ZL Tech.“Carahsoft's unmatched expertise and reach in the Public Sector coupled with our singular capability to wrangle unstructured data in massive volumes, provides an offering that is completely unique in the market today.”

The rapid adoption of technologies such as AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), has captured the focus of Federal agencies, as evident from the White House Memorandum on advancing AI. These technologies now shine a spotlight on unstructured data, including the“human” data across the organization, such as messages and files, which represents the repository of organization intelligence. Before this data can be defensibly used, it must be managed for governance requirements and distilled down to pure and relevant information.

ZL Tech provides a unified platform for managing unstructured data to meet governance needs, such as records management, FOIA requests, privacy, investigations and eDiscovery, while unlocking critical insights for analytics and AI. By managing data in-place, without the need for copying data, the platform reduces storage costs, minimizes legal risks and delivers access to insights up to 1,000 times faster.

“Through this partnership with ZL Technologies, we are able to provide a singular platform for managing unstructured data for governance requirements,” said Alec Wyhs, Program Executive for Information Governance and Records Management Technology at Carahsoft.“The platform delivers a scalable data governance solution that seamlessly integrates with existing IT and cloud infrastructures. We look forward to working with ZL Technologies and our reseller partners to bring this solution to the Public Sector.”

Available on cloud, on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud, the ZL Platform is certified for DoD Classified Records.

ZL Technologies' solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 230-7550 or ... . Explore ZL Technologies' solutions here .

About ZL Technologies

ZL Technologies' unified information governance platform enables organizations to manage enterprise data for legal and regulatory requirements, while also leveraging it for business intelligence. ZL Tech's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which delivers all data governance functions under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos. With a 25-year track record of serving Fortune 500 customers and Government agencies, ZL Tech is the leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

