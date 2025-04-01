Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicle Jack System (AJD-244)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved jack system that enables you to lift the entire vehicle up off the ground with the press of a button," said an inventor, from Macon, Ga., "so I invented the SELF JACK. My design would greatly simplify the tire changing process."

The invention provides an integrated jack system for vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional mechanical jack. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces hassle and strain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

