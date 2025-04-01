Inc. Names Renova Technology Inc. To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Renova continues to lead the way in the repair and supply chain services industry. This year, we were honored to be recognized as the PCBA Repair Supplier by SemiConductor Review-a testament to our commitment to excellence. None of these achievements would be possible without the hard work of our dedicated team and the trust of our valued customers," stated Marc Melkerson, CEO of Renova Technology.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Renova specializes in repair and supply chain services, catering to world-class manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and enterprises. The recent announcement of the Inc. Regionals recognition follows a series of significant initiatives unveiled earlier this year, underscoring Renova's dedication to sustainability and innovation. Among these efforts is the release of the 2025 Enterprise Repair Menu-a forward-thinking guide designed to optimize the hardware lifecycle-and Renova's recognition as PCBA Repair Supplier of the Year by Semiconductor Review.

Renova also announced a contractual agreement with Flock Safety to increase product lifecycle and sustainability. Based in Gwinnett County, part of metro Atlanta, Renova takes pride in being part of this vibrant community and remains actively engaged with the Gwinnett Chamber.

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Renova Technology, inc.

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company. Over the last two decades, Renova has expanded its customer base and services to provide exceptional outsourced repair and supply chain programs including rework, advanced exchange, forward & reverse logistics, configure-to-order, hard drive cold storage & media destruction, and professional services. Renova serves world-class manufacturers such as NCR, Wahoo Fitness, Tellermate, Flock Safety, IDIS Americas, and Orbility.

