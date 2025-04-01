Tailwind Concessions Acquires Kind Hospitality's Phoenix-Mesa Airport Panera Bread Concession

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. (dba "Tailwind Concessions" or "Tailwind"), headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, today announced the acquisition of the Panera Bread concession located at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Kind Hospitality. Tailwind previously acquired four food and beverage concessions at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Kind Hospitality in September 2024.

With the addition of the Panera Bread concession, Tailwind is now the majority owner and primary operator of all F&B concessions at the growing ~1 million enplanement airport. Tailwind initially partnered with Kind Hospitality's founder, Nava Thursaisingam, in the fall of 2024 when the Company acquired four proprietary concession concepts, including restaurants and breweries. Jeff Switzer, CEO of Tailwind, states "This additional acquisition of the remaining F&B concession demonstrates our commitment to the Mesa-Phoenix Gateway airport and Tailwind's commitment to providing best-in-class service to its travelers."

In November 2021, Palladin Consumer Retail Partners partnered with Tailwind and its existing management team to recapitalize the Company and acquire a smaller competitor, Air Host, creating a leading airport concession platform focused on small and mid-sized airports throughout the United States. Since the investment, Tailwind has more than doubled its footprint while further building out its offering of nationally known brands and local concepts, expanded into larger airports, completed several other acquisitions and now operates 162 concessions in 60 airports and train stations across the continental United States and Alaska.

ABOUT TAILWIND HOSPITALITY (TAILWIND CONCESSIONS)

Founded in 2004 and based in Wilmington, North Carolina, Tailwind Hospitality, LLC ("Tailwind" or the "Company") is a leading airport concessionaire specializing in operating full-service restaurants, bars, retail and gift shops predominantly in non-hub, primary and regional airports and train stations located throughout the United States. The Company currently operates 162 revenue centers in 60 airports and trains stations and, in the majority of locations, is the sole and exclusive concessionaire. Tailwind has focused on developing unique, location-specific venues at each of its airports, adapting to local culture, tastes and needs.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Nic+Zoe, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Tailwind Hospitality

Jeff Switzer, CEO

[email protected]

720-891-7031

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC

