MENAFN - PR Newswire) The innovative, industry-first "Moisturizing Sauce" is already generating a cult-like following among Hollywood's A-listers including Cardi B, who are raving about the product's ability to rejuvenate their skin and restore a refreshing glow. The stars have spoken, and they're officially ditching their high-dollar serums, face masks, and toners in favor of the tangy new sensation, swearing by the Sauce as the ultimate beauty hack.

"Everyone always asks me how my skin looks so beautiful, so shiny, so amazing at the age of 32 with three kids, a job that stresses me out, and sleepless nights," Cardi B said in a video she posted to Instagram. "I've been using this new cream – it's the Cane's 'Moisturizing Sauce.' It's not greasy, not sticky, and it smells just like chicken."

The hype has beauty pioneers jumping at the chance to lather their face in a sauce so elusive it can't be purchased at Raising Cane's Restaurants or through an IPSY subscription. In fact, the "Moisturizing Sauce" can't be purchased anywhere because it doesn't exist, but what does exist is Cane's Sauce. So, while fans can't get their hands on an actual jar of the saucey goodness, they can head into any of Raising Cane's 900+ Restaurants to snag some Cane's Sauce and get their Chicken Fingers fix while they're at it.

As for the real secret to finding a holy-grail moisturizer even Cardi B would approve of, beauty lovers can head to ipsy to sign up for the ultimate beauty subscription - delivering monthly drops of the most viral and coveted discoveries. IPSY curates the best in makeup and skincare for you, doing all the work so you don't have to guess what works.

And for those wondering, yes – Cardi B put actual Cane's Sauce on her face; however, the team at Cane's does not recommend trying this "beauty hack" at home. Instead, they suggest hungry fans use Cane's Sauce as it was originally intended, which is as the perfect complement to Chicken Fingers, Cane's toast, and crinkle-cut fries.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Raising Cane's is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant brands, with nearly 900 Restaurants in 40+ states, and plans to open more than 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2025. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic "Cane's Sauce" – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes .

ABOUT IPSY:

As the world's largest beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans, IPSY is the place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.

SOURCE Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC