Cadre Technologies Recognized Once Again As A Top 100 Logistics IT Provider By Inbound Logistics

Honored for delivering real-time visibility, faster fulfillment, and seamless scalability to today's supply chain leaders.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cadre Technologies, a leading innovator in warehouse management and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list for 2025. This marks the latest in a series of consecutive recognitions, underscoring Cadre's unwavering commitment to delivering advanced, scalable solutions that empower distribution, manufacturing, and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations.​

With flagship products such as Cadence WMS, Accuplus 3PL WMS, and LogiView, Cadre Technologies offers unparalleled warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions. These systems can be installed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, providing flexibility to meet diverse client needs. Cadre continues to lead the way in warehouse innovation by incorporating AI-driven insights and robotics integrations, helping clients streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance productivity. The company's dedication to customer-focused solutions ensures that businesses receive the expertise and hands-on support necessary to optimize their logistics ecosystems.

"Our consistent recognition by Inbound Logistics is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in our solutions," said Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies. "We remain committed to innovation and excellence, continually enhancing our products to meet the evolving demands of the logistics industry.”

Inbound Logistics compiles the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list annually, selecting companies that demonstrate excellence in providing flexible pricing, simplicity, ROI, and seamless implementation. Cadre Technologies' continued presence on this prestigious list highlights its consistent ability to meet and exceed the dynamic needs of the logistics industry.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies is a premier software innovator offering advanced solutions in warehouse management and logistics operations to facilitate distribution, manufacturing, 3PL, and 4PL logistics. Based in Denver, Colorado, with additional offices in Lenexa, Kansas, and Ellicott City, Maryland. For more information about Cadre Technologies and its solutions, visit Cadre's website .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. Its educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available on their website .

