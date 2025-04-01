Serrala Named As A Niche Player In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For AP Applications Report

Serrala is named a Niche Player in the first 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AP, highlighting its role in transforming AP with AI-driven innovation.

- Matthew Pitcher, Director of Product for AP at Serrala, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the very first 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications report. Serrala believes this recognition highlights Serrala's role in transforming accounts payable (AP) processes for enterprises worldwide with AI-driven innovation.According to Gartner,“Accounts payable applications use a single platform with automation and predictive capabilities for supplier invoice processing, payment facilitation and supplier master data management. CFOs can use this research to assess vendors that enable the digital transformation of AP processes.”“In our view, this recognition reinforces what we've built Alevate AP to do: support global enterprises with the right mix of intelligence, flexibility, and scale,” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala.“With decades of expertise and a cloud-native approach, we are tackling the real-world challenges of complex and multi-entity organizations by leveraging AI-driven innovation and ERP-agnostic solutions to drive actual results for our customers.”“We are proud to be recognized in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant report focused entirely on accounts payable,” said Matthew Pitcher, Director of Product for AP at Serrala.“We've invested our deep knowledge of AP automation in SAP systems into our cloud ERP agnostic solution: Alevate AP. Its AI-powered intelligent document processing, highly configurable workflows, Microsoft Teams integration and advanced analytics helps organizations around the world increase the speed and accuracy of AP processing, maximize payment efficiency, and optimize working capital.”Alevate AP is part of Serrala's mission to provide finance leaders with AI-powered processes and real-time finance data that uplifts the influence and impact of the office of the CFO. By automating complex finance processes and delivering clearer insights, Serrala enables finance leaders and their teams to make better decisions with greater confidence. With a legacy of precision, innovation, and reliability, Serrala continues to push the boundaries of finance process automation, helping businesses achieve new levels of efficiency and excellence.For more information about Alevate AP, click here .Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, Mike Helsel, Miles Onafowora,, et al., 19 March 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Open configuration optionsAbout SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

