Enhatch Partners With 3D Systems To Help Power Smith + Nephew's Patient-Specific Ankle Solutions

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhatch, a leader in AI-powered preoperative planning solutions, is pleased to announce that 3D Systems is leveraging its cutting-edge surgical case portal with Smith+Nephew, a global medical technology leader, for their TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides, giving surgeons a predictable and efficient option to help plan and perform total ankle replacement procedures.

This new solution marks a significant advancement in delivering precise and personalized care to patients requiring ankle surgery. The workflows for Smith+Nephew's TOTAL ANKLE Patient-Matched Guides are managed on Enhatch's portal. 3D Systems manufactures the designed guides.

"We're excited to team up with 3D Systems to make ankle surgeries more personalized and efficient," said Mike Phipps, CEO of Enhatch. "Our surgeon portal streamlines the workflow process for delivering patient-specific solutions. Our solution helps medical device companies provide high-quality, patient-specific ankle procedures with speed and accuracy."

"We are pleased to work with Enhatch to enhance and streamline the process for delivering patient-specific ankle procedures," said Benjamin Johnson, VP, Portfolio and Regulatory at 3D Systems. "This collaboration allows us to deliver highly customized solutions more efficiently for patients and healthcare providers."

"Support from 3D Systems and Enhatch advances our commitment to pioneering patient-specific solutions," said Mark McMahan, VP, Trauma & Extremities Marketing at Smith+Nephew. "By integrating their technology, we can offer surgeons enhanced precision and efficiency in preoperative planning, ultimately working toward better outcomes for patients requiring ankle surgery."

About Enhatch

Enhatch is a leading provider of AI-powered preoperative planning solutions for orthopedic surgeries. With its innovative platform, Enhatch helps medical device companies, hospitals, and distributors efficiently plan and scale patient-specific procedures. Enhatch's customers include leading medical device companies, point-of-care organizations, and distributors. For more information, visit .

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at .

About Smith + Nephew

Smith + Nephew is a global medical technology leader committed to advancing health and mobility through innovative orthopedic, sports medicine, and wound management solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Enhatch

