G1 Group Acquires Big Fish Roofing In Strategic Deal To Scale Roofing Excellence Across The Northeast
Company in its first major acquisition under a bold new platform strategy. This strategic deal
positions G1 Group as a powerhouse in the roofing industry, combining operational excellence
with a commitment to customer-first service to fuel rapid expansion across Pennsylvania and
the Northeast.
Founded in 2015 by Pittsburgh-based visionary entrepreneur Benny Fisher, Big Fish
Roofing started as a small operation in the garage behind his house. With relentless
determination and an unwavering commitment to customer service, Fisher built the company
into one of Pittsburgh's most recognized and trusted roofing brands. His deep industry
knowledge, hands-on leadership, and ability to connect with both customers and business
owners have made him a respected leader and connector in the roofing industry. Known for its
concierge-level service, cutting-edge technology, and authentic, people-first philosophy, Big Fish
quickly became a leader in the industry. Over the past decade, the company has received
numerous accolades, including the Better Business Bureau Torch Award, recognition as one
of Pittsburgh's Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies, and over 900 five-star reviews from
satisfied homeowners.
"I started Big Fish Roofing with a vision to do more than just fix roofs-we set out to build a
company that truly puts people first," said Benny Fisher, founder of The Big Fish Contracting
Company. "This acquisition is the next evolution of that vision. By joining forces with G1 Group,
we can provide even greater value, innovation, and opportunities for our customers, employees,
and the roofing industry as a whole."
G1 Group, led by Travis Greenawalt, is a roofing expansion platform company renowned for its
expertise in asphalt shingle, metal, and commercial roofing, as well as storm insurance
restoration. With a strong foundation of operational excellence and a shared commitment to
innovation and integrity, G1 Group is uniquely positioned to scale Big Fish's success model
across the region, with a particular focus on expanding metal roofing and commercial roofing
services in Western Pennsylvania.'
Big Fish Roofing remains committed to delivering top-tier asphalt shingle roofing as a GAF
Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner, a distinction held by only a small percentage
of roofing contractors nationwide. This elite status reflects Big Fish's dedication to superior
craftsmanship, ongoing training, and the highest customer service standards in the industry.
With the support of G1 Group, Big Fish is now poised to extend its expertise into metal roofing
and commercial roofing, expanding its service offerings while maintaining the trusted quality
that homeowners and businesses have come to expect.
"Big Fish Roofing has set the standard for excellence in the industry, and we are honored to
carry that legacy forward," said Travis Greenawalt, CEO of G1 Group. "This acquisition is a
major milestone in our strategy to partner with top-tier local roofing companies and equip them
with the resources, teams, and best practices they need to scale while continuing to deliver
best-in-class service."
This acquisition is just the beginning of a larger growth strategy that aims to empower local
roofing companies with the tools, expertise, and infrastructure to scale while preserving the
personal touch and trust that customers value.
Benny Fisher is a trusted industry leader and connector, known for his genuine, no-nonsense
approach to business. Having built Big Fish Roofing from the ground up-starting in a garage
and growing it into an award-winning brand-he deeply understands the journey of a founder.
He knows firsthand the challenges of scaling, the pressures of wearing multiple hats, and the
reality of founder burnout. Now, Benny is committed to helping other roofing entrepreneurs
navigate their own exits and join a larger team where they can thrive. As part of this new
chapter, Benny will be leading efforts to identify and acquire high-potential roofing companies
looking to expand and be part of something bigger.
Roofing business owners interested in joining this movement and unlocking greater potential for
their companies can reach out to Benny directly. ...
For more information about The Big Fish Contracting Company, visit TheBigFishCo.
