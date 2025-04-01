EDP Renewables North America Adds 100 MW Amazon-Backed Solar Park To Existing 1.6 GW Portfolio In Indiana With Completion Of Riverstart III

The addition to the Riverstart Solar Park will provide 100 MW of renewable energy and economic growth to Randolph County, expanding the state's clean energy leadership.

WINCHESTER, Ind., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA ) today celebrates the launch of the 100 megawatt (MW) Riverstart III Solar Park (Riverstart III) in Randolph County, Indiana. This newest third phase of the Riverstart Solar Park continues to enhance the county's energy resilience, reliability, and affordability while growing the local economy. Amazon has contracted for all 100 MW through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). The project is part of Amazon's Climate Pledge commitment to meet net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040, as well as the company's efforts to match 100% of the electricity used by its operations with renewable energy.

EDPR NA manages 11 phases of four projects in Indiana totaling 1,702 MW , a testament to the state's energy leadership. EDPR NA remains the largest owner and operator of renewable energy in Indiana, maintaining its standing as one of the top five renewable energy owners and operators in the United States.

Riverstart III will generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 19,200 Indiana homes. The economic boost over the lifetime of the project will benefit local initiatives such as schools, road maintenance, infrastructure, and other essential services. The project will provide an estimated $32.8 million to be paid to local governments in the form of tax payments, enabling county and local institutions to grow. Approximately $2.9 million will be spent locally on restaurants, shops, gas stations, and other retailers throughout the life of the project.

Construction of the third phase of Riverstart created over 350 jobs, with multiple jobs to be created throughout its operation. Landowners and farmers within the project's footprint will be paid $28 million in land lease agreements, providing extra income to help maintain their land and ease financial burdens during challenging markets and weather affecting the US agricultural sector. In a nod to environmental stewardship, EDPR NA incorporated naturalized pollinator-friendly practices into the construction and maintenance of Riverstart III.

EDPR NA projects in Indiana generate nearly 30% of all the wind, solar, and storage capacity in the state. These projects produce far more than energy for the region. The 11 phases of four projects developed by EDPR NA over the last 16 years have led to a total of $226.2 million in total economic impact to date. Since the first phase went online in 2009, the projects have paid a combined $35.3 million in taxes to local government, $90.6 million to landowners, with additional local spending representing approximately $100 million within the state. These projects collectively have created 1,820+ construction jobs and over 90 permanent jobs.

"The continued growth of our portfolio in Indiana with the launch of this newest phase of Riverstart Solar is yet another example of the significant contribution that renewables and solar play to serve the Hoosier State's growing energy needs," stated Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, EDP Renewables North America. "As the largest owner and operator of renewables in the state, we are grateful to Randolph County for our continued partnership focused on delivering economic and community benefits that have resulted in a positive track record."

Since EDPR NA's first Randolph County project began operating in 2014, opportunities to positively contribute to the surrounding community have been sought out regularly, including sponsorship of local youth athletics teams including the M.C. Grizzlies, Winchester Pee Wee Cheerleading, and the Randolph Southern Schools Cheerleading program. The project team also supported livestock purchases and sponsorships of the annual Randolph County 4-H Fairs, as well as provided mentorship at local economic development "Shark Tank" events.

Cornerstone contributions have included $100,000 for the Randolph County Fairgrounds Capital Campaign to support facility renovations and annual payments to the Utility Assistance Fund as part of Riverstart Solar's Economic Development Agreement. EDPR NA also assisted in establishing the Union Township Endowment Fund, which will fund local community-based projects within the Township over a 15-year period, totaling an investment of $360,000.

EDPR NA is a renewable energy leader in Indiana, operating clean energy projects totaling 1.7 GW of generating capacity. Projects include two phases of the 398 MW Headwaters Wind Farm , six phases of the 801 MW Meadow Lake Wind Farm , three phases of the 300 MW Riverstart Solar Park , and the 202 MW Sweet Acres Wind Farm .

Multimedia resources include:



EDPR NA: Fact Sheet

Riverstart Solar Park: Website

Riverstart Solar Park III: Fact Sheet EDPR NA Indiana: Fact Sheet



About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 26 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,000 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 11,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

