Nomad Fuel Launches To Revolutionize Freight Tech With AI Fuel Management

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nomad Fuel, a cutting-edge Freight Tech company, launches to redefine fuel management for Canadian transportation fleets. Founded by the team of industry veterans behind REV Capital - Canada's largest privately held factoring company - Nomad Fuel is committed to bringing transparency, efficiency, and cost savings to Canada's fuel space with its proprietary fuel network and modernized platform.

At its core, Nomad Fuel leverages smart AI and data-driven insights to help small and medium-sized transportation fleets optimize fuel spending, gain real-time visibility into costs, and unlock long-term savings. The platform seamlessly integrates into fleet operations, allowing trucking companies to manage their fuel expenses with unparalleled control and efficiency.

"Freight tech is evolving at an incredible pace, but fuel management has been left behind. At Nomad Fuel, we're changing that by combining AI with a proprietary fuel network to give transportation companies the tools they need to run leaner, smarter, and more profitably," says Loren Shifrin, Founder and CEO of Nomad Fuel. "We are just getting started, and our platform will continue to evolve, making fuel spending more transparent, intelligent, and cost-effective than ever before."

As a company built on technology and trust, Nomad Fuel is uniquely positioned to address the disconnect between outdated fuel programs and the modern needs of transportation companies by offering a transparent, AI-powered alternative.

"Reliable and fairly priced fuel is the lifeblood of every transportation business," says Jeremy Kelly, Chief Growth Officer. "Our mission is to eliminate hidden fees, reduce fuel fraud, and give fleets a smarter way to buy and manage fuel. We have ambitious growth plans, and we are ready to scale quickly to meet the needs of trucking companies across Canada."

With Tarun Manchanda as Chief Operating Officer, Nomad Fuel is set to rapidly expand its footprint while continuously optimizing its platform to support ambitious fleet owners in scaling their businesses.

To learn more about how Nomad Fuel is transforming freight tech and fuel management, visit nomad .

About Nomad Fuel

Launched in 2025, Nomad Fuel is a Freight Tech company based in Canada. It offers AI-powered fuel management solutions that help transportation fleet owners optimize fuel spending and improve cost visibility. Nomad Fuel aims to drive efficiency and savings, enabling fleet owners to streamline operations and scale their businesses.

