Waton Financial Limited Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (“” or the“”), a British Virgin Islands-incorporated holding company that provides of securities brokerage and financial technology services primarily through its Hong Kong subsidiaries, Waton Securities International Limited and Waton Technology International Limited, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 4,375,000 ordinary shares, no par value per share (the“”), at a public offering price of $4.00 per share (the“”).

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the Offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 656,250 Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price (the“ Over-allotment ”), less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to WTF from the Offering (assuming that the Over-allotment is not exercised), before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by WTF, is expected to be approximately $17,500,000.

The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“WTF” on April 1, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on April 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Offering is conducted on a firm commitment basis. CATHAY SECURITIES, INC. is acting as representative of the underwriters for the offering, with Dominari Securities LLC acting as co-underwriter (collectively, the“Underwriters”). Carey Olsen Singapore LLP, Han Kun Law Offices LLP and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC are acting as British Virgin Islands legal counsel, Hong Kong legal advisers and U.S. securities counsel, respectively, to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriters for the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283424) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) on March 31, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at . Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from CATHAY SECURITIES, INC. at 40 Wall Street, Suite 3600, New York, NY 10005, or by telephone at +1 (855) 939-3888.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“should”,“seek”,“estimate”,“will”,“aim” and“anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

About Waton Financial Limited (“Waton”)

Waton Financial Limited is a British Virgin Islands-incorporated holding company with operations primarily conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Waton Securities International Limited and Waton Technology International Limited. Waton provides a suite of financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing and other support services, catering to a diverse clientele of retail and institutional investors. Waton leverages technology and a client-centric approach with the aim to deliver innovative and reliable financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Waton Financial Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

