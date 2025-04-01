Pocketrn And Homewatch Caregivers® Announce National Strategic Partnership To Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMS Innovation Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Homewatch CareGivers , a leading home care company, announced they will form a national strategic partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.Homewatch CareGivers' partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. Their franchised locations nationwide provide daily care and respite care for caregivers in the homes of people living with dementia, making this alliance a strategic and logical decision.Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including:-Comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans;-Care coordination;-24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and-Certain respite services to support caregivers.People living with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary nurse-led care model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines.“With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a 'Nurse for Life' as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the 'glue' for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”"We are thrilled to partner with PocketRN to enhance our services and provide more personalized care to our clients. At Homewatch CareGivers, we are dedicated to offering exceptional support, particularly to those living with dementia," said Nicole Brackett, Director of Care Delivery and Quality for Homewatch CareGivers. "This partnership enables us to expand our capabilities and deliver more comprehensive care to both our clients and their caregivers. By participating in the GUIDE Model, we aim to improve care coordination and streamline access to essential services, empowering families to navigate the complexities of dementia care with greater ease and confidence."PocketRN's participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.GUIDE Participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices.This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: .About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Will Leiner

PocketRN

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.