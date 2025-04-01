Jpmorgan Private Markets Fund (JPMF) Is Added To The Schwab Alternative Investment Onesource® Platform

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management has announced that its JPMorgan Private Markets Fund has been added to the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource platform.

The Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource platform provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of non-listed alternative investments issued by well-known asset managers and offers streamlined execution and consolidated reporting with no annual custody fee.

"Investors are increasingly seeking access to private markets to find new sources of returns," said Shawn Khazzam, Head of Private Wealth Alternatives for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "By accessing JPMF, investors can gain entry to a diverse portfolio of small and mid-market companies through co-investments and secondaries – exposure that would typically be reserved only for institutional investors."

The JPMorgan Private Markets Fund employs cutting-edge investment strategies that adapt to changing market conditions, seeking resilience and growth and focused on delivering consistent long-term value. Investors can benefit from a well-diversified portfolio that spans various sectors, geographies and asset classes. The fund is managed by a team with a 40+ year track record in private markets, dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities.

This addition marks the second offering to be added to the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource platform, with JPMorgan Real Estate Income Trust (JPMREIT) having been added in 2024.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.6 trillion (as of 12/31/2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.2 trillion in assets and $346 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 12/31/2024). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

Contact JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. at 1-800-480-4111 for a fund prospectus. You can also visit us at . Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the mutual fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the mutual fund. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Including possible loss of on an investment.

JPMorgan Private Markets Fund is distributed by J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc. is a member of FINRA

About Schwab and the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource® Platform

Schwab and the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource® platform are trademarks of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and used with permission. JPMorgan Private Markets Fund and J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust are not affiliated with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) receives remuneration from fund companies in the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource platform for recordkeeping and shareholder services, and other administrative services.

Schwab does not provide investment advisors, or their clients, advice or make recommendations about potential investments in any funds on the Schwab Alternative Investment OneSource platform, funds made available on third-party platforms that participate in the Schwab Alternative Investment Marketplace platform, and funds that may be held in custody. It is each investment advisor's responsibility to determine the suitability of such an investment for its clients. Alternative investments are risky, and an advisor's clients may lose their entire investment in a fund.

