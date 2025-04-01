WTW Acquires Michigan-Based Global Commercial Credit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Global Commercial Credit, LLC (GCC) into Willis, a WTW business. This strategic acquisition will accelerate performance by expanding into specialized businesses that align with the company's technical, industry-structured and expertise-driven growth plan.

Founded in Michigan in 1995 with a primary focus on developing custom-tailored credit risk management solutions for clients, GCC has developed a strong foundation in specialized products including trade credit and political risk insurance, as well as credit information services. The addition of GCC will enhance Willis' diversification across industries, further expanding the business' footprint across targeted, strategic sectors. This acquisition provides geographic expansion in a key growth area of the North American market.

As part of its acquisition of GCC, WTW will also acquire ProfitGuard, a specialized credit risk management service that is complementary to trade credit insurance and can be scaled to provide added value for Willis' global clients.

Scott Burnett, Head of Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions for WTW's Risk & Broking business commented,“This acquisition is one of the ways WTW is investing strategically to optimize our portfolio and pursue scaled and high-growth broking businesses, accelerating our specialization strategy in selected industries, and expanding our capabilities and reach across the insurance value chain. The acquisition of GCC significantly enhances our scale and growth potential for our credit and political risk business in North America. It also diversifies our client base across industries, strengthens our sales capabilities nationwide and opens opportunities to introduce complementary products to WTW's global clients. With this deal, Willis will become one of North America's leading trade credit insurance specialists, with deep financial institution and industry expertise.”

“GCC is a highly specialized business with a strong trade credit market penetration throughout the nation,” said Evan Freely, WTW's Global Head of Financial Solutions.“With technical expertise and industry-specific knowledge as the footing for the company's specialized credit products, GCC's business strategy aligns perfectly with WTW's own business plan. This is a very exciting development that will help us accelerate our growth and enhance our footprint in strategic industry sectors. I am delighted to welcome Victor and the GCC team to WTW, and I look forward to the positive impact their expertise will bring to the business.”

Victor Sandy, President and CEO of GCC, noted,“I am excited about the opportunity to align with WTW and bring our time-tested, integrated credit risk management solutions to a broader market. Effective credit risk management is essential for the success of every company. In an increasingly volatile world, more companies are recognizing the value of timely and reliable credit information and the ability to hedge open credit exposure. WTW and GCC are uniquely positioned to deliver custom-tailored solutions to the US marketplace. We look forward to significant growth.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

... +1 (516) 972-0380

Arnelle Sullivan

... +1 (718) 208-0474