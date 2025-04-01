Orders In Seconds, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Fishbowl Inventory

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Fishbowl Inventory , a premier warehouse management software provider. The integration combines Orders in Seconds' advanced automated order management capabilities with Fishbowl Inventory's robust warehouse management solutions. By leveraging this powerful combination, businesses can significantly enhance efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction across their operations.Both Orders in Seconds and Fishbowl Inventory integrate seamlessly with Intuit QuickBooks, providing wholesale distributors and CPG brands with a comprehensive, centralized solution for managing sales, inventory, and finances. The integration allows businesses to automate critical processes such as order entry, inventory tracking, and financial reporting, drastically reducing manual data entry and minimizing errors.To introduce this valuable partnership, Orders in Seconds and Fishbowl Inventory will be hosting a collaborative "Lunch & Learn: From Orders to Inventory: Optimize Your Wholesale Operations with OIS and Fishbowl” virtual session on April 30 at 1:00 PM EST. Clients and prospective customers are encouraged to attend to explore the integration's capabilities and advantages in depth. All attendees will receive a complimentary $25 DoorDash gift card as a token of appreciation for their participation."We are thrilled to join forces with Fishbowl Inventory, a company renowned for its exceptional inventory management solutions,” Oscar Guerrero, President and Founder of Orders in Seconds.“This partnership not only streamlines order management and warehouse efficiency but also empowers our clients with real-time insights into their business operations. We are confident this integration will enable significant improvements in productivity, accuracy, and customer satisfaction for our mutual clients."At its core, Orders in Seconds provides cloud-based mobile solutions designed to streamline the entire sales and order fulfillment process. With OIS Pro and OIS eCommerce applications, businesses can automate field, inside, and B2B sales processes, allowing orders and invoices to be managed directly from mobile devices. Additionally, the integration with Fishbowl Inventory and enhances these functionalities by providing real-time inventory updates and comprehensive financial reporting through QuickBooks.Wholesale businesses utilizing this integrated solution can expect improved sales order management, increased visibility into inventory and pricing management, and seamless communication between systems that simplifies your warehouse management. Plus, an enhanced customer experience through faster and more accurate order processing. The integration further supports the scalability of growing businesses, adapting easily to their evolving needs.For more information about OIS, please visit . To learn more about Fishbowl Inventory, go to .About Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS)Founded in 2005 by Oscar Guerrero, Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) specializes in providing innovative, cloud-based digital solutions designed specifically for wholesale distributors and manufacturers in the consumer-packaged goods industry. The company's suite of applications - including OIS Pro, OIS eCommerce, OIS Central, OIS Inventory, and OIS Delivery App - integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online and Desktop, ensuring comprehensive support and streamlined operations.Oscar Guerrero, a U.S. Navy veteran with over 25 years of IT experience in the financial and food and beverage sectors, established OIS with a commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. OIS has successfully collaborated with prominent brands such as Wrigley, Quesos La Ricura, Mars Chocolate North America, Kraft, and Midway Importing, underscoring its position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Oscar Guerrero

Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS)

+1 877-646-0001

..

