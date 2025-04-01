Southern Sky Brands Announces New Barbecue Sauce Line And Collaboration With Jackson's Pig & Pint

Mississippi's Leading Cannabis Producer Joins Forces with Award-Winning BBQ Experts to Launch THC-Infused BBQ Sauce

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Sky Brands , Mississippi's premier medical cannabis producer, has partnered with the renowned Pig & Pint of Jackson to introduce a first-of-its-kind line of cannabis-infused barbecue sauces. This innovative product, blending Pig & Pint's award-winning BBQ flavors with Southern Sky Brands' cannabis expertise, is now available on dispensary shelves statewide.An Unforgettable Flavor and ExperienceThe new BBQ dipping sauce comes in a 6oz bottle containing 200mg of cannabis, including 150mg of THC. Designed with both flavor and wellness in mind, the sauce pairs perfectly with a variety of foods, from fries to grilled meats and vegetables.Chris Clark, co-owner of Pig & Pint, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying,“We are thrilled to collaborate with Southern Sky Brands, the leader in medical cannabis in Mississippi, to bring patients a groundbreaking new product-THC-infused BBQ sauce. By blending Pig & Pint's award-winning, legendary BBQ flavors with Southern Sky Brands' premium cannabis expertise, this partnership offers a delicious and innovative way for medical patients to enjoy cannabis.”A Mississippi-Made CollaborationBoth brands share a commitment to delivering the highest quality to consumers. Pig & Pint's BBQ sauce, which gained national recognition on the“Saucy!” episode of Food Paradise's - Man's Greatest Food, is the perfect complement to Southern Sky Brands' dedication to innovation in cannabis production.Stan Martin, COO of Southern Sky Brands, echoed the excitement about this homegrown collaboration, stating,“We are thrilled to join forces with the legendary Mississippi BBQ staple, Pig & Pint. Known for its local fame and international acclaim, Pig & Pint embodies the same commitment to quality and community that drives Southern Sky Brands. Together, we're taking BBQ to the next level with our innovative THC-infused BBQ sauce-a unique way to combine bold flavors with the wellness benefits of cannabis. This collaboration celebrates the best of Mississippi-flavor, innovation, and passion."Where to Find ItThe cannabis-infused barbecue sauces are exclusively available at licensed dispensaries statewide. Southern Sky Brands ensures that every product adheres to strict quality-control standards to provide a safe and effective option for medical cannabis patients.About Pig & PintLocated in Jackson, MS, Pig & Pint is an award-winning barbecue institution known for its unique flavors, legendary sauces, and a dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences. From local fame to national recognition, Pig & Pint continues to set the bar for Mississippi barbecue.About Southern Sky BrandsSouthern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company, bringing modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. The brand's baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing, producing high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. Southern Sky Brands is proudly Mississippi made.

