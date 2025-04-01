Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers To Intellectual Property And Tangible Assets Related To Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank ( ), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in intangible asset valuation, advisory, and monetization services, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the rights of Hyzon Motors, developer of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell systems, to over 160 patents, related intellectual property, and over 1500 lots of quality, late-model machinery, equipment, and inventory.

Non-binding indications of interest are due by April 10, 2025 .

Since its founding in 2020, Hyzon has developed IP protecting a smaller, lighter, and more fuel efficient hydrogen fuel cell with lower manufacturing costs. Hyzon produced an industry-leading high-power 200kW PEM fuel cell within a single stack form factor, with advanced electrode materials, hydration control, and the dynamic capability to enable load-following hybrid operation to ensure durability and performance.

Hyzon has a large patent portfolio of issued, provisional, and pending patents distributed globally, including a majority in the U.S., as well as Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, and WO patents. It includes over 160 patents that are owned by Hyzon or jointly owned. A buyer of the IP can also take advantage of over 1500 lots of available machinery, equipment, and inventory, including primary fuel cell production M&E, parts and components, and finished and in-process fuel cells that are related to the proprietary operations of Hyzon.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress notes of this opportunity, "Acquiring Hyzon's assets represents a unique opportunity to leverage over $100 million invested in R&D activities, along with a huge inventory of M&E and other tangible assets that directly support Hyzon's IP." Peress continued, "Decarbonization and emission reduction is more important than ever, and Hyzon's hydrogen fuel cell technology has been at the forefront. Having focused on commercial trucking, the fuel cell system holds transformative potential for tomorrow's power generation and energy storage, and across sectors such as mining, construction, rail, marine, and aviation. The IP and hard assets not only complement existing product portfolios but can provide a robust entry point into such high-volume applications, offering a cost-effective manufacturing solution and other benefits to suppliers and customers alike."

Interested parties have the option to acquire any combination or all of Hyzon's assets. An online auction for the M&E is taking place from April 15 - 17, 2025. Certain M&E assets may be reserved for an interested party who submits an indication of interest for both IP and M&E.

Contact Hilco Streambank at [email protected] to learn more about the opportunity and IP. More information about the available M&E assets can be found at this link .