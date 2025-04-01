Lightera Expands Rollable Ribbon Portfolio And Introduces Allwave® FLEX 4X Multicore Fiber At OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OFC 2025, Booth 2843 -- Lightera, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative fiber optic network solutions, continues to advance its Rollable Ribbon product family with the introduction of 16- and 24-fiber designs. These enhancements support the latest 800G and 1.6Tbps transmission rates, streamline fusion splicing, and optimize high-fiber-count cable designs for both outside plant and data center environments. Despite these advancements, challenges remain in further reducing cable size and accelerating installation in increasingly congested duct spaces.

To address the growing demand for higher bandwidth and more efficient data transmission, Lightera announces the development of a multicore fiber solution for its Terrestrial and Data Center Interconnect portfolio. The new AllWave FLEX 4X Multicore Fiber (MCF) is engineered to deliver four times the bandwidth in terrestrial applications using four-core space division multiplexing (SDM) technology.

When combined with key connectivity elements such as fan-in/fan-out components and multicore splicing capabilities, AllWave FLEX 4X MCF will serve as the foundation for the next generation of Data Center Interconnect solutions. Additionally, this technology holds the potential to optimize intra-data center connectivity, reducing cabling size while enhancing performance.

"With its excellent attenuation characteristics and industry-leading low adjacent-core crosstalk, Lightera is already working with key customers on adopting this next-generation fiber solution to increase bandwidth while minimizing cable and connectivity impact," said Dan Hendrickson, PLM Director.

Attendees at OFC 2025 can visit Lightera's booth 2843 from April 1–3 to experience an end-to-end solution showcase, including a live demonstration of multicore fiber splicing. Additional information on AllWave FLEX 4X MCF, complementary connectorized fan-in/fan-out devices, and a live demo of the FITEL S185EVROF multicore fusion splicer will also be available.

About Lightera

Lightera is a global leader in optical fiber and connectivity solutions, delivering innovative technologies that drive communication networks, data centers, and specialty photonics applications. With a deep legacy of expertise in optical science, we provide high-performance solutions that enable faster, more reliable, and more sustainable connections for businesses, communities, and industries worldwide.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, U.S.A., Lightera operates with a global footprint, serving customers across telecommunications, enterprise, industrial, generative AI, data centers, 5G/6G, utilities, medical, aerospace, defense, and sensing markets. Lightera is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

SOURCE Lightera

