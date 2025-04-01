THE MSG FAMILY OF COMPANIES ANNOUNCE INTEGRATED MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH LIQUID DEATH

Multi-Year Deal Showcases the Beverage Brand Across MSG Family of Companies' Premier Sports and Entertainment Assets Including New York's Madison Square Garden, The New York Rangers, Sphere and More

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) ("MSG Entertainment"), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS ) ("MSG Sports") and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ) (together, the "MSG Family of Companies") announced today a partnership with Liquid Death, naming the beverage company an Official Partner across the MSG Family of Companies.

Liquid Death, one of fastest growing non-alcoholic brands, will have significant brand presence as an Official Sparkling Water Partner across the MSG Family of Companies' portfolio of premier sports and entertainment assets, including New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre; Sphere in Las Vegas; the New York Rangers; and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The brand will also be The Official Iced Tea Partner of the Theater at MSG, Radio City, the Beacon Theatre, the Christmas Spectacular, and Sphere. As part of this partnership, Liquid Death's sparkling water and iced tea products will be available at select concession stands across the Companies' venues.

"Liquid Death is a disruptor and innovator," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. "We look forward to working with their team across high-profile assets to introduce bold campaigns and interactive initiatives that exemplify our shared vision for this dynamic partnership, including Sphere's Exosphere."

"We're honored to be one of the few select brands to partner across multiple flagship and iconic MSG venues and properties and to be the very first Official Iced Tea Partner for Sphere," said Ryan Heuser, SVP of Experiential Marketing at Liquid Death. "Our brand is bringing more excitement and fun to better-for-you beverages which fits perfectly in the environments these iconic venues create. Our wide-reaching partnership brings us unmatched exposure and education to new audiences who are ready to murder their thirst and bring death to plastic bottles."

As part of the partnership, Liquid Death will have significant brand presence for its sparkling water and iced tea products across the Companies' assets – including on the Exosphere, the fully-customizable exterior of Sphere and largest LED screen in the world.

As an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and Sphere, Liquid Death will also have the opportunity to create and conduct sweepstakes in collaboration with these iconic properties.

As an Official Sparkling Water Partner of the New York Rangers, Liquid Death will be featured on GardenVision during Rangers home games and will appear on the Rangers website. Rangers' fans will also have the chance to experience Liquid Death firsthand, with select post-game sampling opportunities, plus an interactive activation space on the concourse during select home games, designed to engage and refresh fans.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at .

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at .

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.

About Liquid Death

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and more. A portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping fight plastic pollution and further our #deathtoplastic sustainability mission. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.

Contacts:

For MSG Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment and MSG Sports:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

For Liquid Death:

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED