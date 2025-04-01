Ameresco And Cpower Win Environment+Energy Leader Award For Enhancing Energy Independence At Maryland U.S. Army Base

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the top-scoring entry in the Software Implementation of the Year award, the project earned the Judges' Choice distinction, recognizing the partners for outstanding innovation and impact in enhancing energy resilience on the base and for boosting the PJM grid, North America's largest grid operator.

The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management outcomes and increased the bottom line.

The project reduced energy consumption and secured affordable energy for the military base, with Ameresco adding a 6 MW / 6 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to Fort Detrick's existing 18.6 MW DC solar facility. Ameresco then unlocked additional value by connecting the battery to CPower's VPP. Central to the project's innovative approach, CPower's VPP optimizes the BESS, enabling Ameresco to earn revenue through PJM's Ancillary Services and Economic programs while supporting local communities by ensuring power quality.

"VPPs are the backbone of a resilient energy future, keeping the lights on and strengthening the U.S. economy by leveraging customer-sited energy assets like batteries, solar panels and flexible loads. This project highlights the critical role that flexibility plays in our energy ecosystem and showcases how batteries can provide rapid and frequent grid support, ultimately maximizing customer rewards and supporting grid operators like PJM," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, CPower.

"By partnering with Ameresco as a company that shares our commitment to energy innovation and sustainability, we were able to unlock the full potential of this BESS system and maximize benefits for the Fort Detrick community using CPower's VPP. It is an honor to share this award with Ameresco," Smith continued.

"We're proud to lead initiatives that not only bolster the U.S. Army's energy security but also align with our commitment to consistently deliver the most innovative and vendor-neutral energy solutions," said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco. "This project at Fort Detrick is a stepping stone towards future developments, including potential integration into a microgrid system, which will provide further essential backup power and support the Army's mission-critical operations during potential outages."

To learn more about how the award-winning Advanced Renewable Energy System at Fort Detrick serves as a model for energy independence and sustainability across defense installations, visit .

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental and sustainability issues. Visit: .

About the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year's winners and learn more about the judges, visit .

About CPower Energy

CPower Energy is the premier Virtual Power Plant provider, monetizing the value of customer-sited energy to intelligently strengthen the grid. For over a decade, we've made it simple for businesses, factories, public institutions and other large energy users to turn their energy flexibility into revenue, delivering over $1 billion from market programs.

With 7.0 GW of customer capacity across more than 29,000 sites, we're empowering energy users across North America to benefit from a sustainable, innovative energy economy. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland, and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: .

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC ) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure and developing, constructing and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CPower Energy