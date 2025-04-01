WORKERS AT CAESARS SOUTHERN INDIANA CASINO AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Teamsters and Operating Engineers Demand Fair Contract as Casino Rakes in Millions

ELIZABETH, Ind., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 workers at Caesars Southern Indiana Hotel & Casino, represented by Teamsters Local 89 and Operating Engineers Local 399, have voted by a 98 percent margin to authorize a strike. The overwhelming vote is a direct response to management's refusal to offer a fair contract.

"Our members are united and ready to fight for the strongest possible agreement," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89. "This vote sends a clear message - we will not back down. If management won't negotiate in good faith, we're prepared to take action."

Caesars Southern Indiana, owned and operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), pulled in more than $240 million in revenue last year, making it one of the most profitable casinos in the state. Workers are demanding a contract that reflects their essential contributions to that success.

"I've worked at Caesars for over seven years, and we deserve a contract that values our hard work and dedication," said Sandra Ramirez, a slot attendant at Caesars Southern Indiana and a member of Local 89. "No one wants to strike, but if management keeps disrespecting us at the bargaining table, we're ready to demand what we've earned."

After months of negotiations, management at Caesars Southern Indiana continues to refuse to offer fair retirement benefits and remains far apart on other key economic issues.

"At this point, the ball is entirely in management's court," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "If Caesars faces a strike, management will have no one to blame but themselves for the fallout. We stand ready to back our members every step of the way."

