MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At orthobrain, we are not just transforming orthodontic care, we are giving general practitioners the confidence, tools and education to seamlessly integrate orthodontics into their practices," said Richard Uria, President of orthobrain. "This funding is a testament to the success of our model and the trust we've built with both our investors and partners. It will drive continued innovation, ensuring more dentists worldwide have access to the support they need to grow their practices and provide outstanding patient care."

orthobrain® Secures $7.5 Million in New Funding to Accelerate Growth and Technology Advancements

Post thi

The funding comes at a pivotal time as orthobrain builds strong momentum, with total revenue increasing 145% year-over-year and doctor registrations surging by more than 185% since 2023. This strategic funding will fuel the business' next phase of growth through targeted investments in talent, technology, marketing and education programs. The orthobrain focus remains clear: equipping more general practitioners with the expertise and support needed to confidently deliver outstanding orthodontic care.

"At orthobrain, we are revolutionizing the way orthodontic care is delivered by enabling general practitioners to integrate orthodontics with ease and confidence," said Dr. Dan German, Founder, CEO, and Chief Orthodontist of orthobrain. "This new capital allows us to build on our strong foundation, accelerate our technology roadmap, and continue to empower doctors worldwide to transform smiles and lives."

Technology and Education Innovation Accelerates Growth

orthobrain® is launching an enhanced technology platform that will transform how general practitioners deliver orthodontic care. This next-generation solution introduces powerful new capabilities that streamline clinical workflows while optimizing treatment outcomes.

"Our customers are experiencing tangible business growth after implementing orthobrain® solutions," said Julie Radzyminski, VP of Consumable Merchandising and Product Development at Benco Dental. "The ability to offer orthodontic services in-house has not only increased practice profitability but has also strengthened patient retention and satisfaction."

Complementing orthbrain's technology advancement, the business is also elevating its commitment to practitioner success through orthobrain University. This comprehensive educational ecosystem will deliver on-demand learning and specialized resources, further enabling its doctors to confidently expand their orthodontic services.

Another key area of growth is SimplyClearTM Aligners, orthobrain's proprietary clear aligner system that makes it easier than ever for general practitioners to offer orthodontic treatment with confidence. With expert case selection, treatment planning and ongoing orthodontic guidance built in, SimplyClearTM provides a fully supported solution. This funding will help expand access, bringing SimplyClearTM to even more providers and patients.

Strong Investor Support Validates orthobrain's Market Leadership

The latest funding round reinforces the confidence of JumpStart Ventures, CareCapital and JobsOhio, in orthobrain's vision to transform orthodontic care delivery.

"orthobrain exemplifies Ohio's leadership in healthcare innovation," said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio. "Their breakthrough platform is revolutionizing dental care delivery while establishing Ohio as a hub for advanced healthcare solutions."

"orthobrain stands at the intersection of clinical excellence and technological innovation," noted Hardik Desai, Managing Partner at JumpStart Ventures. "By seamlessly integrating specialist expertise with comprehensive support tools, they're enabling general dentists to confidently expand into orthodontics. We're excited to fuel their continued growth as they enhance access to high-quality orthodontic care."

About orthobrain®

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Dan German, orthobrain® is a proven dental practice growth system that simplifies and enhances the integration of orthodontics into general dental practices. By combining proprietary digital technology, AI-driven learning systems, and expert orthodontic mentorship, orthobrain provides a total solution-from patient acquisition to treatment-allowing dentists to expand their practice capabilities and deliver outstanding patient outcomes. In 2022, orthobrain announced the launch of SimplyClearTM, the first clear aligner system designed by Orthodontists, with Dentists in mind. SimplyClear is part of orthobrain's total solution for orthodontic growth – combining high-quality clear aligners with the proven support model that drives successful orthodontic programs and long-term revenue growth. For more information, visit orthobrain .

About JumpStart Ventures

JumpStart Ventures is a top-performing Venture Investor with a 20-year legacy of investing. JumpStart Ventures' empower innovation through multiple funds, managed collectively to provide a continuum of capital from Pre-seed, Seed to Series A and beyond. With more than $140M under management, JumpStart Ventures has invested in over 180 high-potential, early-stage startups throughout Ohio by providing critical resources, industry connections, and high-impact capital.

About CareCapital Group

CareCapital Group, founded in 2015, is an investment and operating group committed to building the dental and oral care industry for the digital age. CareCapital Group owns both majority and minority stakes in a variety of businesses that span the full dental industry value chain, from education and training at the very upstream, to aligners, implants, biologics, imaging equipment and intraoral scanner in the mid-upstream, to clinic management software and distribution in the midstream, and finally to dental hospitals and chain clinics in the downstream. The asset portfolio of CareCapital Group encompasses various leading players in the dental industry, and the geography of such portfolio spans across China, South Korea, United States and Europe. Visit carecapitalpartners for more information.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at jobsohio . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE orthobrain