Locafy To Present At The AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference April 3Rd

PERTH, Australia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the“Company”) , a globally recognized leader in location based digital marketing solutions, with market leading SEO capabilities, today announced that CEO Gavin Burnett will present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by on April 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Burnett will discuss how Locafy is addressing the rapidly evolving online and AI search landscape. He will highlight the Company's proprietary entity-based SEO technology, which enables businesses to achieve fast, cost-effective Page 1 visibility across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered platforms. Burnett will also explore how AI is transforming search behavior and emphasize the importance of unique, authentic business content and optimized digital infrastructure for gaining recognition in both AI and organic search. Additionally, he will preview Locafy's upcoming AI Chat and Voice Bot solutions-designed to boost customer engagement and drive conversions-as part of the Company's broader strategy to scale globally through strategic partnerships and a subscription-based business model.

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit .

