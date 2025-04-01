RADIANT LOGISTICS ACQUIRES STRATEGIC OPERATING PARTNER COMPANIES USA LOGISTICS SERVICES, INC. AND USA CARRIER SERVICES, LLC.

Solidifies Company's Mid-Atlantic Freight Forwarding and Cartage Operations

RENTON, Wash., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired USA Logistics Services, Inc. and USA Carrier Services, LLC (collectively "USA Logistics"), both Philadelphia, Pennsylvania based, privately held companies that have operated as part of the Company's Service By Air brand since 2014. The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

Originally founded in 1999 by Michael Boyce and Michael Boyce Jr., USA Logistics services a diversified account base specializing in exceptional customer service for medical equipment, heavyweight time-sensitive domestic and international air freight, as well as oversized, out-of-gauge project cargo from its strategically located operation in Philadelphia. On a post-closing basis, USA Logistics is expected to transition to the Radiant brand and will combine with existing company-owned operations in the Philadelphia market, while continuing to operate a robust cartage operation throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Mike Boyce will assume the role of General Manager for the newly combined organization reporting to Tim O'Brien, SVP and General Manager of Radiant' s U.S. forwarding operations.

Michael Boyce of USA Logistics commented, "Through years of dedicated service, our entire team here in Philadelphia has developed some very strong relationships with our customers, vendors and associates around the globe. Our customers have always remained our top priority whether they were here in the United States or abroad and this philosophy has been key to our success. Since the acquisition of Service By Air back in 2015 Radiant has proved to be a great partner, providing us a much larger platform to support and grow our business. It has been rewarding to be a part of the building momentum of the Radiant network over the years. We are excited to now transition the business in a way that allows me to continue to lead the combined team while supporting the ongoing success of our customers and employees."

"The USA Logistics transaction and our long-standing partnership with Mike represents another significant milestone in the continued evolution of Radiant," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition and the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network. We are pleased to be able to support Mike in this transition and are excited for this next chapter with both him and the team in Philadelphia to anchor our presence in the Mid-Atlantic."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected revenues and costs, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations, include but are not limited to, the performance of our historic business at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of our recent acquisitions; and those risk factors that apply to our operations as disclosed in Item 1A of our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public documents and press releases which can be found on our web-site ( ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

