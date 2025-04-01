Medeanalytics Launches Health Fabrictm On Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Health FabricTM , powered by Snowflake, is a next-generation data platform that will revolutionize healthcare decision-making through secure data collaboration, comprehensive operational visibility, and real-time insights at scale to deliver maximum return on investment, enhance care quality, and ensure compliance across the healthcare ecosystem.

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics , a healthcare enterprise data enrichment platform and analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today the launch of Health FabricTM on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud . This new integration, powered by Snowflake, will enable organizations to unify and leverage disparate sources and optimize existing infrastructure. Health FabricTM is the ultimate enterprise platform to run your entire analytics program, accelerating time-to-insight and driving better outcomes for their patient populations.

"In today's healthcare landscape, organizations face mounting pressure to enhance outcomes while controlling costs," stated Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "Our work with Snowflake enables us to deliver a truly transformative and scalable solution that not only streamlines data management but also generates positive ROI and better outcomes for organizations and patients. No matter which cloud, AI agents, or data sets an organization is using, our architecture allows for any combination to run on our platform, giving organizations best-in-class performance in addition to our AI-driven analytics and workflow solutions natively available on our Health FabricTM . The comprehensive ecosystem we've created - encompassing Health FabricTM , Managed ActionTM , Data Science FactoryTM , Strategic Advisory , and our turnkey Integrated Analytics with AI built-in, is setting a powerful new standard for innovation and growth in healthcare data management and advanced analytics. "

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, MedeAnalytics is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world's data by directly addressing critical challenges in healthcare data management. By offering a unified data environment that seamlessly connects multiple sources, MedeAnalytics Health FabricTM significantly enhances the quality and depth of insights generated. This capability is particularly crucial for healthcare organizations aiming to implement personalized care initiatives and drive operational efficiencies in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

"We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake's AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with MedeAnalytics," said Jesse Cugliotta, Global Industry GTM Lead, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Snowflake. "Health Fabric stands as a testament to the transformative potential of industry-leading applications built on Snowflake's robust platform, showcasing how advanced analytics and AI can revolutionize healthcare delivery and management in the digital age."

Building on Snowflake is one more way MedeAnalytics is empowering organizations to more effectively run their entire business – from commercial payers to Medicare/Medicaid, hospitals and health systems to employer benefits analysis – offering unparalleled performance and maximum interoperability to tackle their toughest challenges at scale. For example, provider organizations can utilize our predictive denials capability built into our Integrated Analytics solutions or create a custom denial prediction model with our Data Science FactoryTM , interrogating their data via our Semantic Layer. This proactively identifies potential issues before they result in revenue loss and can significantly improve revenue cycle management. One large health system saw a $14 million decrease in denials and improved late charges savings by $3 million using MedeAnalytics solutions.

Another example, by integrating clinical data with claims information in real-time, organizations who utilize MedeAnalytics' Health FabricTM can identify and address care gaps more effectively and in real-time. For instance, a healthcare organization can pinpoint patients who have missed crucial follow-up appointments or necessary screenings. Armed with these insights, care teams can proactively engage patients, schedule interventions, and improve care coordination at the point of care. This approach not only enhances patient outcomes but also streamlines operational efficiency across the healthcare delivery process, ultimately contributing to better population health management and improved quality metrics.

Industry-leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building tools, applications, and solutions on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Partners help customers maximize Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful insights. AI Data Cloud Services Partners provide industry experience, technical expertise, and strategic best practices to help customers mitigate risk and drive business value with Snowflake throughout their entire data and AI journey. To learn more about becoming an AI Data Cloud partner, click here .

For more information about MedeAnalytics Health FabricTM and how it can benefit your healthcare organization, please visit our solution page or contact MedeAnalytics at .

About MedeAnalytics®

With over 30 years in the industry, MedeAnalytics provides the most powerful enterprise data enrichment and analytics platform specifically built for healthcare. By harnessing the first fully curated, turnkey Health FabricTM, combined with strategic advisory services and artificial intelligence, our scalable, seamless and transformational SaaS solutions enable measurable impact for healthcare payers, providers, payviders, employers, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem. With the most advanced data orchestration and interoperability in healthcare, organizations count on our expertise to deliver actionable insights that improve effectiveness, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes for both organizations and patients. To learn more, browse our website , LinkedIn and featured insights .

Media Contact:

Caryn Tomer

VP, Marketing for MedeAnalytics

618.579.9717

[email protected]

SOURCE MedeAnalytics

