Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya Announces Partnership With Mala Events To Elevate South Asian Destination Weddings

Mala Events enhances Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya's expertise in South Asian weddings, bringing cultural knowledge, strategic vendor partnerships and seamless execution for unforgettable celebrations.

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya today announces its partnership with Mala Events, naming the esteemed wedding and corporate events planning company as its newest ambassador for South Asian weddings. Led by visionary Mala Bakshi, Mala Events is renowned for its expertise in cultural traditions, bespoke event design and flawless execution. Together, Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya and Mala Events are setting a new standard for destination weddings at one of Mexico's most stunning venues.

With over 38,000 square feet of picturesque indoor and outdoor event spaces, Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya offers an extraordinary setting for South Asian weddings. As the resort's ambassador for these celebrations, Mala Events ensures every detail honors cultural traditions and is tailored to the couple's personal vision. From vibrant Mehndi celebrations to elegant Sangeets, each event is a reflection of the couple's unique story.

"Collaborating with Mala as our first-ever ambassador for South Asian weddings will elevate the experience for both couples and their guests," said Dulce Garay, Director of Sales & Marketing at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya. "With her extensive expertise in the wedding space and familiarity with our property, Mala is the ideal partner to help us introduce more South Asian couples to the exceptional offerings of our resort."

Through this partnership, Mala Events will offer a suite of specialized services designed to enhance the South Asian wedding experience at Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya:



Bespoke Wedding Curation: Tailoring every event to the couple's vision while integrating South Asian traditions.

Elite Vendor Partnerships: Collaborating with top-tier vendors to craft extraordinary experiences. Expert Team Training: Providing ongoing training for the resort's staff to ensure seamless execution of South Asian weddings.

The partnership between Mala Events and Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya was born from a breathtaking South Asian wedding hosted at the resort last December. Spanning multiple days and 10 distinct events, Mala Events thoughtfully orchestrated every detail, from culturally rich ceremonies like Haldi and Saatak to lively festivities including a pool party. The itinerary featured a welcome dinner, Mehndi, Sangeet, the wedding ceremony and a grand reception, all meticulously planned to honor the couple's heritage. With Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya's diverse venues and remarkable service, the resort provided the perfect setting to bring the couple's vision to life, creating a memorable experience for them and their guests.

"Mala Events is honored to collaborate with Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya to create truly unforgettable South Asian weddings," said Mala Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Mala Events. "Having worked closely with the resort, we know firsthand how perfectly it complements the vibrant, culturally rich celebrations we specialize in. This partnership allows us to offer couples a destination that exceeds their expectations in every way."

About Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya

Set along 100 acres of pristine Mayan coastline, Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya offers an exclusive, secluded escape with panoramic ocean views from all 173 rooms. The first Waldorf Astoria in the Mexican Caribbean, it features luxurious accommodations with private balconies, soaking tubs and swim-up patios. The resort is home to an award-winning spa, offering a range of rejuvenating treatments, including Mayan healing ceremonies led by a dedicated Shaman. Guests can indulge in culinary excellence at five dining venues, including the signature Malpeque restaurant, which focuses on open-flame grilling and incorporates elements of smoke, char and fire into every dish. With over 68,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya is an ideal destination for weddings, corporate events and special occasions.

About Mala Events

Mala Bakshi is the CEO and visionary behind Mala Events, formerly known as Touch of Elegance Events. Renowned for creating luxury and bespoke events, Mala Events specializes in weddings, social gatherings and corporate events. Committed to building lasting relationships with clients, the company is founded on the principles of Live, Dream, Travel and Create, ensuring personalized and stress-free planning experiences. Mala Events is centered around exceeding client expectations by deeply understanding their unique style and vision. With a wealth of global expertise and access to top-tier vendors, Mala Events delivers exceptional one-of-a-kind experiences.

