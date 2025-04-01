A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited Announces Merger Of Business Units In The Americas

A&D, a leader in precision measurement equipment for healthcare, laboratory, mobility, semiconductor, and other industrial markets merges its USA SBUs.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A&D HOLON Holdings , a world leader in the design and manufacturing of precision measurement and product inspection equipment for the healthcare, laboratory, mobility, semiconductor, and other industrial markets is pleased to announce the merger of its business units in the Americas. Effective immediately the business units of A&D Medical, A&D Weighing, A&D Technology , and A&D Inspection will combine into A&D Engineering , Inc. The businesses will align under one corporate entity to better serve customers, streamline operations, and maximize resources. This consolidation will allow all businesses to enhance their product offerings, expand capabilities, and deliver superior support to their clients.Mike Uhl, CEO of A&D Technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger: "We are excited to unite our teams and resources across the Americas to build an even stronger organization. This merger allows us to enhance collaboration, share expertise, and ultimately grow A&D into the most trusted precision measurement brand in our markets. By working together, we can push the boundaries of innovation and deliver even greater solutions to our customers."This strategic consolidation aims to enhance both internal operations and customer experience. By integrating administrative functions such as human resources, finance, operations, marketing and IT, A&D Engineering, Inc. will create a more seamless and efficient organization. While sales and engineering teams will continue their specialized work within each sector, they will now have greater opportunities to leverage cross-industry knowledge and resources.“Our goal with this merger is to streamline internal operations while maintaining the high level of expertise and service that our customers expect,” said Steve Plunkett, CEO of A&D Engineering.“Each of our business sectors will continue to operate with their existing names, teams, and focus but have stronger infrastructure to create value for our customers and distributors.”About A&D and Its Business Units in the Americas.A&D Medical is a trusted brand in health monitoring. Known for quality and reliability, our blood pressure monitors, weight scales, pulse oximeters and thermometers are recommended by healthcare professionals worldwide..A&D Weighing provides precision measurement solutions trusted by academia, botanicals, and the food and beverage industries. Our high-performance balances, industrial scales, and data acquisition systems ensure accuracy, efficiency, and reliability across a wide range of applications..A&D Inspection offers advanced metal detectors, x-ray systems, and checkweighers to ensure 100% product inspection by detecting contaminants, verifying weight and packaging integrity, and reducing human error-helping manufacturers minimize risk, prevent recalls, and maintain brand integrity..A&D Technology provides cutting-edge measurement, control, and simulation solutions for mobility testing and beyond. From automotive and battery to heavy-duty, construction, aviation, and marine applications, our innovative, custom-integrated systems automate testing, streamline lab management, and drive the development of next-generation vehicles with precision and efficiency.A&D Company, Ltd. was founded in 1977 in Japan and has since expanded to engineering, manufacturing, sales, and affiliate locations across 12 countries. The global company, operating as A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited, remains a trusted name in precision measurement solutions.A&D Engineering, Inc.4622 Runway Blvd.Ann Arbor, MI 48108

