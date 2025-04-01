Robosense Releases 2024 Annual Results: Leading Lidar Market Share And Paving The Way For AI Robotics Growth

Financial Summary



Annual revenue of approximately RMB 1.65 billion, representing a YOY growth of 47.2%.

LiDAR sales volume reached approximately 544,200 units, up by about 109.6% YOY.

Full-year gross margin at 17.2%, an increase of 8.8 percentage points compared to the previous year, with Q4 gross margin reaching approximately 22.1%.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to approximately RMB 396 million, a decrease of about 8.9% YOY. Total R&D investment reached approximately RMB 620 million, with around RMB 250 million allocated to innovative businesses such as AI robotics.

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. ("RoboSense" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2498), a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, announced its audited financial results for 2024, covering the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group").

Amid the rapid proliferation of intelligent driving and the booming robotics industry, the Group achieved strong business growth. In 2024, total revenue reached approximately RMB 1.65 billion, representing a YOY increase of 47.2%, marking three consecutive years of high growth. Total LiDAR sales of approximately 544,000 units, an increase of 109.6% YOY. Driven by improved lean management and operational efficiency, the Group significantly reduced overall losses and enhanced profitability. The overall gross margin for 2024 was approximately 17.2%, with Q4 gross margin reaching 22.1%. The adjusted net loss decreased by 8.9% YOY to RMB 396 million.

During the earnings call, Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense, shared insights into the Group's achievements in LiDAR for ADAS, Robotaxi, and robotics, as well as the latest progress in its embodied intelligence innovation business. In LiDAR, the Group ranked No.1 in L2+ automotive installations and saw rapid growth in L3/L4 autonomy and robotics-including industrial warehousing, commercial operations, and consumer intelligence-while securing multiple production nominations. Notably, in Robotaxi and unmanned delivery, the Group secured more key industry clients, demonstrating a strong market advantage. In embodied intelligence, the Group has defined its strategy and advanced technologies in areas like robotic vision and dexterous hands, gaining a strong technical edge. It has formed strategic partnerships with over 10 global humanoid robotics companies, including Unitree, to explore innovative commercialization models.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue reached RMB 1.65 billion in 2024, a YOY increase of approximately 47.2%, with revenue from LiDAR for ADAS applications reaching RMB 1.34 billion, up approximately 71.8% YOY.

With business expansion and improved efficiency, gross profit reached RMB 280 million, with a 17.2% margin - an 8.8 percentage points increase from 2023. The margin improved each quarter, rising from 12.3% in Q1 to 22.1% in Q4. LiDAR for ADAS saw a major turnaround, shifting from a 5.9% loss in 2023 to a 13.4% profit margin in 2024.

In terms of profit and loss, the Group's overall loss narrowed significantly, with an adjusted net loss of approximately RMB 396 million in 2024, representing a decrease of about 8.9% compared to the previous year.

To drive future growth, RoboSense increased R&D spending to around RMB 620 million in 2024. Of this, approximately RMB 250 million (41.0% of total R&D expenses) was invested in innovative businesses, mainly focusing on robotics and AI, including robotic platforms and core components, ensuring long-term sustainable growth.

Business Highlights

In 2024, the Group's LiDAR sales reached approximately 544,000 units, a 109.6% YOY increase, with 519,800 units for ADAS applications, reflecting a 113.9% YOY growth.

No. 1 Market Share in Global Automotive LiDAR

In the ADAS market, the adoption of L2+ advanced driver assistance systems has accelerated. Over 10 vehicle models in the RMB 150,000–200,000 range have been mass-produced and launched with RoboSense LiDAR. Additionally, in January, RoboSense launched the world's first "thousand-beam" long-range digital LiDAR, EM4, which has already secured multiple nominations for mass production from both domestic OEMs and overseas leading emerging automotive manufacturers.

According to Gasgoo Research Institute's 2024 LiDAR supplier rankings, RoboSense held a 33.5% market share, ranking No.1 in global automotive LiDAR installations. In February 2025, RoboSense achieved a significant milestone by rolling off its 1-millionth LiDAR unit, E1R, becoming the first Group globally to deliver 1 million high-resolution LiDAR units. From January to March 2025, RoboSense supported 15 partnered vehicle models in achieving large-scale mass production, including GAC Toyota Bozhi 3X, Trumpchi S7, and Geely Galaxy E8.

RoboSense has achieved remarkable success in overseas markets. In 2024, the Group secured a total of 8 overseas and Sino-foreign joint venture brand partnerships, including a new top-tier Sino-American joint venture automaker and all three of Japan's top automakers, covering major automotive markets in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Secured Multiple Core Leading Enterprises in L4

RoboSense's stable, reliable, and high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR products strongly support the large-scale commercial application of Robotaxi. The Group has already secured mass production contracts with several global leading L4 autonomous driving companies. In the Robotaxi and Robotruck sectors, RoboSense has established partnerships with most core industry leaders, six of which have already signed formal mass production agreements, including Pony, WeRide, and top L4 autonomous driving companies in Silicon Valley, North America.

Preferred Partner for Leading Clients in Multiple Sectors

In industries such as industrial warehousing, commercial operations, and consumer intelligence, RoboSense has secured numerous contracts with top global clients. The Group has established bulk production partnerships with European and North American companies in industrial warehousing and has also captured a significant share of the unmanned delivery market. As of December 31, 2024, RoboSense has provided products and services to over 2,800 clients in robotics and related industries worldwide. In 2025, the Group accelerated collaboration with emerging robotics industry partners, forming strategic partnerships with companies such as Coco Robotics, Rhino Robotics, Kua Robotics, EasyGo Smart Driving, New Stone Robotics, and LionsBot, empowering the large-scale commercial application of robotics.

Momentum in Embodied Intelligence Industry and Ecological Niche Advantage

In the field of embodied intelligence, the Group has made significant progress with its long-term technological investments, developing incremental components and solutions like robotic vision and dexterous hands, establishing a strong ecological advantage.

In March 2025, the Group launched its first Active Camera AC1, which integrates depth, image, and motion data with hardware-level fusion. It also offers development tools and open-source algorithms through its AI-Ready ecosystem. In January, the Group released the second-generation dexterous hand, Papert 2.0, and a new digital LiDAR series, advancing the application of embodied intelligent robots.

The Group has formed strategic partnerships with over 10 humanoid robotics companies globally, including Unitree, Humanoid Robotics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and other well-known international companies.

With its technological achievements and investment in innovative businesses, the Group has been included in the core industry map for humanoid robots by renowned investment research institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Leading LiDAR into the Digital Era with First-Place Patent Rankings

RoboSense has made significant progress in chips, hardware, and AI, establishing a strong global patent system. At the end of 2024, the Group led the industry with 641 published patents in the "China's Top 15 Innovators in LiDAR Patent Disclosure for Intelligent Connected Vehicles" list. It also won the "China Excellence Patent Award" for breakthroughs in AI fusion perception algorithms. This is also the industry's first nationally recognized patent award for AI algorithm-driven advancements in environmental perception.

In 2024, RoboSense became the first to mass-produce a series of digital LiDARs, leveraging its self-developed SPAD-SoC chip and digital signal processing architecture, achieving breakthroughs in resolution and accuracy. The Group leads in chip integration across key LiDAR system modules, including the MEMS scanning system, VCSEL array, SPAD array, and LiDAR-specific SoC.

Performance Outlook

Looking ahead, RoboSense will leverage its technological leadership in full-stack chip integration and diversified product matrix in the LiDAR field to develop product applications targeting emerging industry trends and more application scenarios, unlocking new growth opportunities. The Group will continue investing in embodied intelligence to establish its second growth curve, advancing towards its vision of becoming a global leader in robotic technology platforms.

To download the 2024 Annual Results, please visit:

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotic technology company that supplies advanced and reliable incremental components and solutions for the robotic industry. The company is committed to "become a global leader in robotic technology platforms," and its mission is "Safer world, Smarter life." For more information about RoboSense, visit

SOURCE RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED