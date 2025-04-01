Lightpath Enters Columbus With AI-Grade Network

Constructing 102-Route Miles of High-Density Network Anchored by Major Hyperscaler

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced its entrance into the Columbus, OH market with a new, 102-route mile, underground, high-fiber count network, anchored by a major hyperscaler partner.

The Columbus network build will include 102-route miles of underground, multi-conduit systems with high-fiber count capacity diversely connecting two strategic data center campuses south of downtown Columbus back into the metro corridor. Engineering and design of the network have already commenced with completion scheduled for mid-2026.

Lightpath will be offering a full range of infrastructure and connectivity services on its Columbus network, including high-count dark fiber, conduit services, wavelengths up to 800 Gbps, Ethernet, Internet, and more. In addition to hyperscalers, the Lightpath Columbus network will be available to enterprises, educators, governments, carriers, and wireless providers.

"Lightpath is pleased to be bringing the future of digital infrastructure to greater Columbus to support our hyperscale and strategic customers," stated Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath. "Columbus is currently the third largest data center ecosystem in the Americas with 1.8GW of operational capacity, with an additional 3GW planned and under construction."

Columbus is Lightpath's Second AI Infrastructure Project Announced in 2025

Columbus represents Lightpath's second new regional network built to AI-specifications and second new geographic market in 2025 following the company's entrance into the Phoenix market in February. Both networks are designed to support massive fiber capacity to address the demand the company is seeing from AI-related initiatives.

"The Columbus data center ecosystem is expanding rapidly and Lightpath is aggressively pursuing these AI-driven opportunities to support our hyperscale and other strategic partners," explained Tim Haverkate, EVP of Major Infrastructure Solutions, Lightpath. "Lightpath possesses a unique blend of commercial flexibility, a proven operating and construction capability, and financial capacity to meet the ever-expanding capacity requirements of our customers."

In January, Lightpath announced $110 million of AI-related bookings in 2024 with a remaining demand pipeline of approximately $1 billion. Also this year, Lightpath announced the acquisition of the United Fiber and Data and assets.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Lightpath is jointly owned by Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS ) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

