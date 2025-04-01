Cornerstone Financing Expands CHEIFS To New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homeowners and Advisors Gain Access to Innovative Home Equity Solutions in New Jersey

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Financing , a leader in advisor-driven financial solutions, has received approval of its CHEIFS (Cornerstone Home Equity Into Financial Success) product in New Jersey. Homeowners and advisors in New Jersey as well as 11 other states now have access to CHEIFS, a groundbreaking solution designed to help homeowners convert a portion of their home equity into tax-free funding for retirement planning, insurance, annuities, and other financial needs.

With this latest expansion, Cornerstone Financing is now operating business in the following states:



New Jersey (NJ)

South Carolina (SC)

Nevada (NV)

Oregon (OR)

Vermont (VT)

Ohio (OH)

Massachusetts (MA)

Pennsylvania (PA)

California (CA)

Arizona (AZ)

Florida (FL) Missouri (MO)

"We are proud to expand our offerings in our home state of New Jersey,” said Daniel Anderson, Co-founder of Cornerstone Financing.“Our growing presence across the U.S. is testament to our commitment to providing innovative financial tools for homeowners and advisors nationwide. We look forward to helping more individuals to consider using their home equity value to make strategic financial planning decisions without taking on new debt or monthly payments.”

CHEIFS sets itself apart from traditional home equity solutions by offering a non-recourse, minority fractional equity-based alternative that allows homeowners to access liquidity while maintaining homeownership and financial flexibility. This approach aligns with the needs of financial advisors, insurance professionals, and wealth managers, providing them with a powerful tool to better serve their clients.

With $285 million in financing secured from Aquiline Capital Partners and Nomura, Cornerstone Financing continues to scale operations and expand its national footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in home equity-backed financial solutions.

For more information about CHEIFS and how it is revolutionizing home equity utilization, visit .

About Cornerstone Financing

Cornerstone Financing empowers homeowners to leverage their home equity for a better financial future. Founded by Craig Corn and Daniel Anderson, the company merges structured finance with innovative insurance and investment solutions, enabling advisors to support their clients' estate, insurance, and investment planning with unparalleled tools.

For more information, visit .

