Cantor To Acquire Canaccord Genuity Group's U.S.-Based Global Wholesale Market Making Business

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor, a premier investment bank, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canaccord Genuity Group's U.S.-based wholesale market making business, which specializes in U.S. OTC wholesale market making, including global equities and ADRs. The addition of this highly complementary business will further support Cantor's growth efforts and create strategic synergies across its Equities franchise.

"We are committed to strategically growing our global equities franchise and look forward to welcoming this well-established, experienced team of professionals to our firm," said Pascal Bandelier, Co-CEO and Global Head of Equities at Cantor . "We plan to scale this business to ensure our clients have access to a more diversified range of products, helping them create value in all market conditions and across a growing global footprint."

Cantor's Equities and Equities Prime businesses experienced remarkable growth in 2024, more than doubling revenues year over year. This success was driven by strong diversification across its existing businesses, as well as new and emerging product lines, including global Direct Market Access (DMA) trading and U.S. swaps. Reflecting this momentum, Cantor ranked 9th by volume traded in U.S. equities as of March 31, 2025, according to Bloomberg, up from 31st in 2023.

The wholesale market making business will be led by John Gillespie and John Leitch, reporting to Mr. Bandelier. Mr. Gillespie and Mr. Leitch have spent more than 15 years at Canaccord Genuity. Prior to that they were at Natixis Bleichroeder.

The business and its clients will continue to be fully supported by Canaccord Genuity LLC until completion of the transaction. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the fourth quarter of 2025. Cantor and Canaccord Genuity will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition with no impact to client service.

Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has more than 60 office locations worldwide.

