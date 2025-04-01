CUDDLY® Launches CUDDLY Pet Food Line, Helping Feed Shelter And Rescue Animals With Every Purchase

Nutritious pet food line crafted to support animals of all life stages that have found–or are currently awaiting–their forever homes

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUDDLY® , a leading fundraising platform supporting nonprofit animal welfare organizations, is proud to announce today the launch of its new food product line, CUDDLY Food. Launched with CUDDLY® Salmon & Rice Dog Kibble , the food line empowers animal lovers to support their local communities through a one-of-a-kind give-back initiative that puts compassion into action. CUDDLY Food's gentle formula prioritizes pet nutrition and is made with wholesome, natural prebiotic ingredients that support pet health and boost immune systems. CUDDLY Food is now available for purchase online through CUDDLY Shop here .

With every bag of food purchased, CUDDLY will donate a meal to a shelter or rescue pet in need. When you choose CUDDLY Food, you are not just feeding your pet–you're joining a cause that helps create a world where all animals in local shelters and rescues are nourished and cared for while they await adoption. This initiative furthers CUDDLY's mission and provides vital support to partner animal rescues and shelters that work tirelessly across the country. Purchasing with a purpose with CUDDLY Food benefits animal welfare organizations and pets in need, especially during a crucial time when 6.3 million companion animals are brought to shelters across the United States , and the cost of veterinary care increased by 7.6% in the last year alone.

Trusted Nutrition: Packed with natural prebiotics, CUDDLY Food enhances gut health and provides everyday immune support for a healthier, happier pet.

Gentle Formula: CUDDLY Food has a gentle formula perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs in all life stages.

Nourishing Ingredients : CUDDLY Food contains nourishing ingredients, including 26% crude protein, Omega-3, and Omega-6 to promote healthy pet skin, coats, and joints. Community Give-Back: Each purchase helps provide essential nutritional support for rescued animals through donations to shelters in local communities. When you buy a bag of food, CUDDLY gives a meal to a shelter animal to ensure they are nourished while awaiting their forever home!

"We are thrilled to introduce the world to CUDDLY Food and to continue our work in supporting animal welfare through a nutritious pet food line that supports animals in need," said John J. Hussey, Founder and CEO of CUDDLY. "This milestone reflects our commitment to leading the charge for better pet care worldwide. Through community engagement and a shared focus on animal welfare, we are more than just a platform; we are a dedicated support system that improves the lives of pets and their owners, fostering a deeper bond with each product we offer."

The new product line, which features high-quality and nutritional ingredients, is designed to meet the dietary needs of pets who have found–or are currently awaiting–their forever homes. Every CUDDLY Food purchase goes beyond simply providing food; it serves as a reminder that every pet owner can contribute to creating a better world for animals in need. By championing animal health and welfare, CUDDLY seeks to lead the charge for better care and support for all pets.

Shop CUDDLY Food on CUDDLY's website here . For more information about CUDDLY, please visit .

About CUDDLY

CUDDLY® is a mission-driven, for-good animal fundraising platform dedicated to supporting global rescue and shelter nonprofit organizations. CUDDLY connects rescues and shelters with animal lovers, who can donate directly through their platform to make a tangible impact on animals in need by raising funds, purchasing essential items, and following the heartwarming journeys of rescued animals. Launched in Spring 2025, CUDDLY's pet food line offers a give-back component–for every bag of food purchased, the organization will donate a meal to a rescue or shelter pet in need. With a community of over 4,600+ animal welfare organizations and more than $106M in total donations, CUDDLY's mission is to create a more humane world for animals through innovative fundraising, community engagement, and a give-back pet product offering. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and TikTok .

